News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh teachers’ union observes ‘black day’ on Teacher’s Day

Chandigarh teachers’ union observes ‘black day’ on Teacher’s Day

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 06, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Chairman Savinder Singh said they have demanded a vigilance inquiry against teachers on deputation who overstayed their deputation period

Members of the joint action committee of teachers, Chandigarh, observed “black day” on Teachers Day to voice their pressing demands that have remained unaddressed by the UT administration.

Members of the joint action committee of teachers during a protest at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Members of the joint action committee of teachers during a protest at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Chairman Savinder Singh said they have demanded a vigilance inquiry against teachers on deputation who overstayed their deputation period.

Convener Bhag Singh Kairon said UT administration must also regularise the various cadres of teachers and their arrears of the sixth pay commission among other demands. They also opposed UT education department’s recent move to recruit retired teachers and asked that UT cadre teachers be promoted.

Meanwhile, a delegation was called by UT education secretary Purva Garg and a detailed discussion was held on their demands.

Members of the Joint Teachers Association said they will not hold a rally on Teacher’s Day as it is their duty to respect it as teachers and they will instead organise a rally on September 21. They have also demanded that Punjab Civil Service Rules be made applicable in Chandigarh and a memorial to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan also be made in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out