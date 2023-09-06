Chandigarh teachers’ union observes ‘black day’ on Teacher’s Day

Members of the joint action committee of teachers, Chandigarh, observed “black day” on Teachers Day to voice their pressing demands that have remained unaddressed by the UT administration. Members of the joint action committee of teachers during a protest at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Chairman Savinder Singh said they have demanded a vigilance inquiry against teachers on deputation who overstayed their deputation period.

Convener Bhag Singh Kairon said UT administration must also regularise the various cadres of teachers and their arrears of the sixth pay commission among other demands. They also opposed UT education department’s recent move to recruit retired teachers and asked that UT cadre teachers be promoted.

Meanwhile, a delegation was called by UT education secretary Purva Garg and a detailed discussion was held on their demands.

Members of the Joint Teachers Association said they will not hold a rally on Teacher’s Day as it is their duty to respect it as teachers and they will instead organise a rally on September 21. They have also demanded that Punjab Civil Service Rules be made applicable in Chandigarh and a memorial to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan also be made in the city.