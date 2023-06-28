Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana : Three men abduct minor girl for turning down marriage proposal

Ludhiana : Three men abduct minor girl for turning down marriage proposal

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 28, 2023 07:18 AM IST

The complainant said that three months ago, Sheru’s family had sent a marriage proposal for Shabina, but they refused as she is a minor, Sheru abducted her to solemnise marriage

Three men allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl after she turned down a marriage proposal from one of the accused, police said on Tuesday.

Three men abduct minor girl for turning down marriage proposal in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
The accused intercepted the girl’s way, dragged her in the car and fled. The Meharban police have lodged an FIR against the accused.

The accused have been identified as Shoku, Karim and Sheru of Adampur in Jalandhar.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of a family relative in Nakodar of Jalandhar.

The victim has been living with her sister and brother-in-law for the past 6 months.

ASI Husan Lal, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Meharban police station. The police are trying to trace the accused.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
