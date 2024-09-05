Teenager charged with murder of elderly Punjab-origin man in UK

A 14-year-old boy arrested following the fatal assault on 80-year-old Bhim Kohli, of Punjabi origin, while he was out walking his dog in a park near the eastern England city of Leicester, appeared in court on Thursday charged with his murder. 14-year-old appears in court after being charged with murder of elderly Punjab-origin man in UK (HT File)

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons as he is a minor, appeared at Leicester Youth Court sitting at Leicester Magistrates’ Court. He was among five children aged 12 to 14 years arrested following the death of Kohli in hospital on Monday night by Leicestershire Police, with the other four released earlier with no further action. Meanwhile, Kohli’s family released a statement via the police to say they were heartbroken and struggling to cope with the loss of a loving and caring person.

A post-mortem examination carried out after his death in the hospital following the attack at Franklin Park in Braunstone Town on Sunday evening confirmed the cause of death as a neck injury, while further tests were to be carried out.

“The circumstances surrounding Mr Kohli’s death are extremely tragic and upsetting not only for his family and friends but also the wider community,” Leicestershire police senior investigating officer detective inspector Emma Matts said earlier this week.

“We continue to offer support to the family through our family liaison officers and the local policing teams are in the area to provide reassurance and discuss any issues or concerns,” she added.

Now that a suspect has been charged in the case, further details will be restricted to prevent any interventions that may prejudice a murder trial.

Earlier, Leicestershire police had admitted “prior police contact with the victim”, which initially led to a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) before being escalated to a mandatory referral after further contact with the watchdog.