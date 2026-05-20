Temperatures soar in Himachal, Una sizzles at 43.4 degrees

The maximum temperatures continued to soar across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, with Una being hottest in the state at 43.4 degrees Celsius. Tourists throng Manali to escape the summer heat, enjoying in the cool waters of the Beas River while the hill station buzzes with visitors and scenic mountain charm. (Aqil Khan /Hindustan Times)

It was followed by a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius recorded in Neri, and 38.6 degrees Celsius recorded in Sundernagar. The India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, said that the maximum temperature will rise gradually in the state by 2-3 degrees during the next 2-3 days. Similarly, the minimum temperatures are also likely to rise by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during this period.

The weather office has sounded a yellow alert of heatwave conditions in Kangra and Solan districts on May 20 and 21.

On Tuesday, Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4.4 degrees above normal, while 35.1 degrees maximum temperature was recorded in Dharamshala, 3.9 degrees above normal. Several stations across Himachal, including Bhuntar, Manali, Mandi, Kalpa and Keylong, recorded above normal maximum temperatures on Tuesday.

Farmers have been advised to regularly monitor vegetable crops for insect attacks and diseases, and to apply irrigation during evening hours to offset the impact of heat stress on crops. Besides, they have also been advised to avoid direct heat exposure, prevent dehydration and drink sufficient water. Farmers have further been advised to spread straw mulch of around 10 cm thickness and apply light irrigation in plant basins to conserve soil moisture.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather was observed over the state. While there was no significant change in minimum temperatures at many stations, they rose by 2-5 degrees Celsius at a few stations. The minimum temperatures were also above-normal at many stations.

MeT department officials said that light rain is likely in middle hill and high hill areas of the state till May 25. Dry weather is expected to largely prevail in plain areas except on May 22, when rainfall is predicted across the state.