Temple priest, minor’s killing: NIA summons Cong leader Mand to record statement
Ludhiana: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the January 31, 2021, killing of a temple priest and a 15-year-old girl at Bhar Singhpura village in Phillaur, has summoned a Congress leader from Ludhiana on April 18 to record his statement.
According to the police, activists of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) were behind the killing. Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand had visited the priest in DMCH, Ludhiana, and condemned the KTF chief for unleashing a cowardly attack on two innocent residents of his village in order to spread terror.
Mand, while sharing the content of the summons, said he was asked by the NIA to appear in person on April 18 at the Sector 51 office in Chandigarh.
The government had in 2020 attached the properties of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Jalandhar, who is living in Canada. Nijjar owned 11 kanal 13 marla land at Bhar Singhpura village in Phillaur, Jalandhar.
A few months after the incident, two members of KTF had shot at a temple priest and a 15- year- old girl in the same village. On May 23, last year the Punjab Police had nabbed two KTF operators in this connection.
Mand said he will fully cooperate with the NIA.
-
Average vote share of winners in Punjab polls stood at 43.8%: ADR
New Delhi: The average vote share of winners in the recent assembly elections in Punjab was 43.8%, the Association for Democratic Reforms said on Wednesday. The voter turnout in the February 20 election was 72% as compared to 77% in the previous election in 2017. The ADR and Punjab Election Watch have analysed vote shares of candidates in all 117 constituencies in the state.
-
Central varsity of Punjab registrar suspended for ‘misconduct, insubordination’
Vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, has suspended registrar Kanwar Pal Singh Mundra on the charges of misconduct and insubordination. V-C Prof Raghuvendra P Tewari did not respond to the repeated calls and messages on Wednesday. C ordered the suspension of Mundra and stated that a chargesheet would follow soon. Denying the charges, Mundra said he was being victimised for raising charges of corruption by a few university officials.
-
One-fourth of target population in Punjab yet to get fully vaccinated
The government may have launched a drive to administer Covid-19 precaution doses to those above 18 years of age, only 73% of the target population in Punjab have been jabbed with the second dose. According to the state health department data, 96% of the beneficiaries of the targeted population of 2.28 crore have been jabbed with the first dose.
-
Kejri’s meet with Punjab officials: Oppn rattled by people-friendly decisions of AAP govt, says Cheema
Chandigarh : A day after their onslaught over Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with Punjab officials in the absence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema hit back at the opposition parties, stating that they were rattled by the people-friendly decisions of the new government in the state. Cheema said their statements show their frustration.
-
Prayagraj police attach cattle smuggler’s properties worth ₹5 crore
In a major action against organised crime in the district, Prayagraj police attached properties worth ₹5 crore of a cattle smuggler and gangster Mohd Muzzaffar in Bamrauli area on Wednesday. Muzzaffar was elected Block Pramukh of Kaudihar in 2020 panchayat elections and has also been accused of hiding his criminal record while filing his nomination. An FIR was also lodged against him at Nawabganj police station a few days back.
