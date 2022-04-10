Temple vandalised in Jammu’s Sidhra, policemen deployed
Policemen were deployed in strength at a temple in Sidhra area on the outskirts of the Jammu city on Saturday morning following vandalism at a temple.
“Some unidentified elements vandalised idols of Hindu gods and goddesses, including those of local deities late on Friday. Some of the idols were broken into pieces. They also tried to break open the store room of the temple, but couldn’t succeed,” said a senior police officer. We have registered a case and initiated investigations, he added.
The attack on the temple has triggered sharp criticism from various religious and social organisations.
“The temple, it seems, has been attacked to disturb communal harmony in Jammu. I demand from the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest and get them punished under the law of land,” said former J&K deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta. The incident occurred at a time when Navratri festival is on and such incidents can cause violence and protests among the people, he added. “We will not tolerate these types of incidents at our religious places,” Gupta further said. It may be stated here that the same temple was twice attacked in the past in similar fashion.
J&K witnessing golden period: L-G Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a golden period as 80 lakh tourists visited the Union Territory in the last few months, a record in the last 15 to 20 years, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Saturday. He also highlighted several initiatives of the government to boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The LG flagged off an event titled 'Athwas', a unique partnership between citizens and authorities for the rejuvenation of the Dal Lake.
Srinagar: Two arrested for killing their father, dumping body in Dal Lake
Two men were arrested for killing their father and dumping Khurshid Ahamd Tota, 62, a resident of Elahibagh Soura's body in Dal Lake, J&K Police said on Saturday. “The body was identified as of a resident of Elahibagh Soura, 62, Khurshid Ahamd Tota. After medical formalities, the body was handed over to the family. The preliminary medical report revealed marks on neck, which showed the victim was murdered,” a police spokesperson said. “Further investigation and arrests will follow,” the police spokesperson said.
CBI arrests seven in multi-crore scholarship scam in Himachal
Days after the Himachal Pradesh high court expressed displeasure over the investigation into the multi-crore scholarship scam in the state, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested seven persons, including top employees of various private educational institutes, officials said on Saturday. The investigation revealed that they had connived with employees of nationalised banks to siphon the money granted for scholarships. Employees of the educational institutions had created fake accounts of students in banks outside the state.
Was about to terminate him: Sisodia on former AAP’s HP chief Kesari
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday slammed the BJP for inducting Aam Aadmi Party's Himachal Pradesh unit president Anup Kesari and called his former party leader “characterless” adding that the party was about to terminate him today for his “anti-women remarks”. Anurag Thakur launches counteroffensive Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched a counteroffensive against the AAP and Sisodia in particular.
It’s time to be out and proud as pride parade returns to Chandigarh
The LGBTQIA community will gather under Chandigarh's open hand symbol – an emblem of unity of mankind – and march towards Sukhna Lake on Sunday (April 10) celebrating social and self-acceptance, and hard-won legal rights. On the bright side, the cogs of change are slowly but surely turning. Lending support to the pride parade is transgender activist Dhananjay Chauhan, who was instrumental in setting up a separate washroom for trans people on the Panjab University campus.
