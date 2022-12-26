Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tennis: Aryan ousts Janish to enter 2nd round

Tennis: Aryan ousts Janish to enter 2nd round

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 10:26 PM IST

Haryana’s Aryan Jolly outplayed Chandigarh’s Janish Tamak 6-4, 6-3 in the boys’ U-18 first round of the All-India Tennis Association under-18 National Rankings championship played at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Monday

Haryana’s Aryan Jolly outplayed Chandigarh’s Janish Tamak 6-4, 6-3 in the boys’ U-18 first round of the All-India Tennis Association under-18 National Rankings championship played at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Haryana’s Aryan Jolly outplayed Chandigarh’s Janish Tamak 6-4, 6-3 in the boys’ U-18 first round of the All-India Tennis Association under-18 National Rankings championship played at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana’s Aryan Jolly outplayed Chandigarh’s Janish Tamak 6-4, 6-3 in the boys’ U-18 first round of the All-India Tennis Association under-18 National Rankings championship played at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Monday.

Playing in other boys’ U-18 first round matches, Amrat Chaudhary beat Acmejot Singh 6-4, 6-1; Chaitanya Soni ousted Param Sidana 6-3, 7-5; Sachit Thakur got the better of Romair Singh 6-2,6-1 and Shorya Jishtu drubbed Shaurya Veer Balhara 6-1,6-1 to surge ahead in the second round.

Results

Boys’ Under -18 (first round): Aryan Jolly (HR) bt Janish Tamak (CH) 6-4, 6-3; Amrat Chaudhary (PB) bt Acmejot Singh (CH) 6-4,6-1; Chaitanya Soni (CH) bt Param Sidana (PB) 6-3,7-5; Sachit Thakur (CH) bt Romair Singh (PB) 6-2,6-1; Shorya Jishtu (CH) bt Shaurya Veer Balhara (HR) 6-1,6-1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out