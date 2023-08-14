Security heightened as Chandigarh-Mohali border tense

Tension prevailed at the Chandigarh-Mohali border near Sector- 52/53 when 31 members of Sant Samaj, who had come out in support of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha (QIM), started marching towards the residence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. However, the delegation was not allowed to enter Chandigarh as police have beefed up security and set up barricades on the border. Police personnel deployed at the Chandigarh-Mohali border on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Meanwhile, another round of talks between Chandigarh Police and QIM organisers remained inconclusive on Sunday. The morcha had earlier announced the scheduled march of Sant Samaj towards the CM’s residence on August 13. The Sant Samaj will also lead the protest to observe “back day” on August 15, the route plan pertaining to which was cleared by the core committee of the QIM.

The members of the Sant Samaj include Jatinder Singh Rara Sahib Wale, Baljit Singh Daduwal, Bhupinder Singh Jarg, Tajeshwar Singh, Nirmal Singh, Bhupinder Singh Majri, Kuljit Singh Siswawale.

While addressing the media, Daduwal said both state and the Centre governments should address the issues of the Sikh community. He said people in huge numbers are expected to converge on the protest site on August 15 and march towards Chandigarh to observe “black day”.

Gurcharan Singh, foster father of Babbar Khalsa International chief Jagtar Singh Hawara, reiterated that the protest march will be peaceful, and 50 members of the Sant Samaj will lead the protesters on August 15.

Sec 52-53 dividing road sealed

The Mohali police have beefed up security around the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest site in the wake of a call to observe “black day” on August 15. The Sector 52-53 dividing road has been sealed. Water cannons have been placed at the site as a crowd-control measure.

Talks inconclusive, morcha refuses to call off March 15 rally

Chandigarh: As talks between Chandigarh Police and morcha organisers remained inconclusive, the latter decided to continue with their March 15 rally, while the UT police denied entry to them.

The morcha’s announcement came a week after the Punjab and Haryana high court issued a strict warning to the Punjab and Chandigarh police to remove protesters from the YPS Chowk.

UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur along with Mridul, SP, city, and Charanjit Singh Virk, DSP, south-west, held a meeting with the morcha organisers on Sunday.

Though senior police officers from Mohali, who were part of the joint meeting, tried to convince the organisers to call off their rally to Chandigarh and offered the protesters to hold a march in Mohali, the representatives of the morcha refused to budge. They sought a specific route to take out a procession in Chandigarh.

Talking to the media, SSP Kaur said ample force, including paramilitary forces, mounted forces, ITBP, Rapid Action Force along with Chandigarh Police, will remain deployed at the key areas, including the borders of the city, to refrain the protesters from entering the city.

Chandigarh police officers said march cannot be allowed in the city at any cost and that too when Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed across the city.

