Termination of Ludhiana city bus service contract: Firm returns first slot of 30 buses to civic body

After the termination of the city bus service contract by the municipal corporation on February 26, a private company gave the first slot of 30 buses back to the civic body here on Tuesday. The remaining buses will be handed over in the coming months. (HT)

The remaining buses will be handed over in the coming months. The Horizon company has a total of 82 buses that have to be returned to the municipal corporation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to MC officials, 30 buses were taken back from the company, of which 29 are in good condition and one was not working and thus towed away. All buses were taken to Tajpur Road depot.

The civic body terminated its contract with the company for operating bus services across the city on February 26. In a letter dated January 30, the municipal corporation highlighted discrepancies regarding the duration of the contract. The decision comes after the completion of the contract term with Ludhiana City Bus Service Ltd. and an order was issued to the firm to return the buses or pay a certain fee.

One significant violation was the company’s failure to deposit performance security as agreed upon in the contract. Additionally, the company exhibited inefficiency in deploying buses according to the fleet development plan, jeopardising the effectiveness of the entire project.

Furthermore, the company neglected to pay monthly quoted charges, advertisement fee, and failed to maintain the buses as per the agreement’s requirements. Despite repeated reminders and directives, these obligations remained unfulfilled.

In response to these breaches, the municipal corporation directed the company to return 82 buses and other assets belonging to the Ludhiana City Bus Service Ltd. within seven days. Failure to comply would result in legal action, as the company would be considered in illegal possession of the property.

Moreover, the municipal corporation clarified that the contract clearly stipulated a nine-year duration. The company was also instructed to clear any outstanding arrears within the same timeframe.

In 2015, when the buses were handed over to the operator, rates were set by the MC for various routes in the city. Presently, only 35 buses are operational on the Kohara, Sahnewal, and Meharban routes.

Residents have been eagerly awaiting the resolution of the city bus service issue, as public transportation plays a vital role in facilitating mobility and connectivity within the city. According to officials, the necessary arrangements are being made to put the buses into operation at the earliest.

Additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh said, “One bus was not in good condition as it was towed from their place and the remaining 29 buses have been taken to our depot at Tajpur Road. The rest of the buses will be taken according to the slot of buses given to them. We will proceed strictly as per the law and implement all decisions in the interest of the government and public.”