 Terror associate arrested in Bandipora, arms and ammunition recovered - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Terror associate arrested in Bandipora, arms and ammunition recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 13, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Police said a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Bandipora police and CRPF which led to arrest of a terrorist associate along with arms & ammunition under the jurisdiction of Pethkote police station

Security forces on Sunday arrested a terrorist associate along with arms and ammunition in northern district of Bandipora.

Army’s Chinar Corps, in a statement on X, said that four pistols and a grenade has been recovered during the operation. (iStock)
Army’s Chinar Corps, in a statement on X, said that four pistols and a grenade has been recovered during the operation. (iStock)

Police said a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Bandipora police and CRPF which led to arrest of a terrorist associate along with arms & ammunition under the jurisdiction of Pethkote police station.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Army’s Chinar Corps, in a statement on X, said that four pistols and a grenade has been recovered during the operation.

“Based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies, a joint search operation was launched by Indian Army & @JmuKmrPolice today in general area Pethkoot, Bandipora.

“One suspected individual has been apprehended along with the recovery of four pistols, one hand grenade & other war-like stores, “ it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Terror associate arrested in Bandipora, arms and ammunition recovered

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On