Terror associate arrested in Bandipora, arms and ammunition recovered
Police said a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Bandipora police and CRPF which led to arrest of a terrorist associate along with arms & ammunition under the jurisdiction of Pethkote police station
Security forces on Sunday arrested a terrorist associate along with arms and ammunition in northern district of Bandipora.
Police said a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Bandipora police and CRPF which led to arrest of a terrorist associate along with arms & ammunition under the jurisdiction of Pethkote police station.
Army’s Chinar Corps, in a statement on X, said that four pistols and a grenade has been recovered during the operation.
“Based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies, a joint search operation was launched by Indian Army & @JmuKmrPolice today in general area Pethkoot, Bandipora.
“One suspected individual has been apprehended along with the recovery of four pistols, one hand grenade & other war-like stores, “ it said.