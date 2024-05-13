Terror associate arrested in Bandipora, arms and ammunition recovered

Security forces on Sunday arrested a terrorist associate along with arms and ammunition in northern district of Bandipora. Army’s Chinar Corps, in a statement on X, said that four pistols and a grenade has been recovered during the operation. (iStock)

Police said a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Bandipora police and CRPF which led to arrest of a terrorist associate along with arms & ammunition under the jurisdiction of Pethkote police station.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Army’s Chinar Corps, in a statement on X, said that four pistols and a grenade has been recovered during the operation.

“Based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies, a joint search operation was launched by Indian Army & @JmuKmrPolice today in general area Pethkoot, Bandipora.

“One suspected individual has been apprehended along with the recovery of four pistols, one hand grenade & other war-like stores, “ it said.