Terror attack: ‘Deepak loved Kashmir, but now it is a living hell,’ say kin

Amid widespread anger and protests by different social and political organisations, the mortal remains of government teacher Deepak Chand Mehra were consigned to flames at the Shakti Nagar cremation ground on Friday.

Hundreds of people turned up for Mehra’s funeral. Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at his Patoli residence and at the cremation ground where family members, relatives and friends wept inconsolably.

Mehra and school principal Satinder Kour were first identified from their identity cards and segregated by the Islamist terrorists before being shot dead from point blank range at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Eidgah in Srinagar on October 7.

Deepak is survived by his widow Anuradha,minor daughter and his mother. The funeral was also attended by politicians from the BJP and Congress.

Anuradha, said, “My husband was brave.He never wanted us to get scared. Even if he came across something disturbing, he would never share anything with us. Can the government bring him back?”

His tear-stricken mother said, “We do not want a job. We want our son back.”

Kanta Devi and with her family had migrated from Kashmir in the 1990s during the emergence of terrorism.

Vicky Mehra, Deepak’s cousin, said, “Deepak loved Kashmir and would invite relatives and friends there. Now, it has become a living hell for us...it is not heaven.”

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, who also attended the cremation, said, “The development comes following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the the communal brotherhood in the region was not going down well with Pakistani terrorists.”

Jammu Chamber protests against innocent killings in Kashmir Valley

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) along with different trader associations staged a strong protest against unabated and innocent killings in the Kashmir Valley. Led by JCCI president Arun Gupta, traders of various business organisations Kanak Mandi, Raghunath Bazar, Pacca Danga, Shalamar Road, Old Hospital Road, Hari Market, Gumat Bazar etc assembled at City Chowk area of Jammu city, raised slogans against the anti- national forces funded by Pakistan.

J&K HC Bar body boycotts work

Enraged over selective killings of Hindus and Sikhs in Kashmir, the lawyers of the J&K High Court Bar Association on Friday abstained from work and staged protests at Janipur.

The protest was led by the president of the Bar MK Bhardwaj and other office bearers of the Bar Mohinder Pal Singh Pali, Surjeet Singh Andotra, Aditya Sharma,S. Amandeep Singh and Nitin Bakshi. Bhardwaj strongly condemned Pakistan for carrying on the policy of enmity against India and harbouring terrorists on its soil and using them to threaten life of the people and security forces in Jammu & Kashmir.

Rajni Patil visits Bindroo’s family (BOX)

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of J&K affairs Rajni Patil arrived at Srinagar on Friday to offer condolences to the families of the martyrs on behalf of the Congress leadership and rank and file of the party.

Soon after her arrival, Patil accompanied by J&K Congress president GA Mir, Congress Working Committee member Tariq Hamid Karra and others visited the residence of Makhan Lal Bindroo, who was martyred on Tuesday. She will also offer condolences to other victims of yesterday’s selective killings.