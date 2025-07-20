Terror case: Counter intelligence Kashmir conducts raids, detain 10 suspects

Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in Valley in a terror case and detained 10 suspected persons. Police said raids were conducted at 10 places in Budgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Srinagar. (Reuters file photo)

“On Saturday searches were conducted at multiple locations across Kashmir were by CIK officers after obtaining search warrant from the court of special judge, designated under NIA Act, Srinagar, in a terror linked case,” the police spokesperson said, adding that during investigation of the instant case, suspicious technical signatures were traced at 10 locations in Budgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Srinagar. “The suspects were found using suspected encrypted messaging applications.”

The spokesman said that during further analysis, various suspects were found using a ‘specific encrypted messaging application’ which is widely used by terrorists/handlers from across for coordinating, financing and executing a variety of terrorist related activities, including recruitment into terrorist ranks. “These individuals /users are suspected to be in touch with adversaries, including ‘Abdullah Gazi’, a Pak based LeT/ JeM terrorist handler across the border. As such, maintaining the element of surprise, the searches were meticulously planned and conducted in furtherance of the investigation by CIK into this terrorist recruitment/financing module of Jaish-e-Mohammad/LeT terrorist outfit, operating from a known city in Pakistan which has been established by peaking into the server of encrypted messaging application,” the spokesman said.

“The terrorist commander/handler is operating in close coordination with Pak ISI. During searches, large number of documentary evidence and digital devices having bearing on the investigation of the case were seized. So far, 10 suspects have been rounded up. Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation.”