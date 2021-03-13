Terror, talks will not go together is guiding doctrine of govt: Chrungoo

Senior BJP and Kashmiri Pandit leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo on Friday said that while the ceasefire agreement at the level of director general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan was a welcome development yet it needed to be reiterated that India’s current policy regarding Pakistan was guided by the doctrine that ‘terror and talks won’t go together’.

Chrungoo was addressing a webinar held by the Centre for Peace & Progress, New Delhi on the topic ‘Improving Indo-Pak Relations.’

Chrungoo said if peace has to be permanent , Pakistan has a greater responsibility to stop cross-border terrorism, insurgency and lending support to misadventures across the line of control and the international border.

“While following the Pakistan media, it has been observed that the people in Pakistan preferred to have the India- made Covid vaccine than the one made by China. It is hoped that the policy of Pakistan regarding the ceasefire with India is not guided by the India-made vaccine demand in Pakistan and is pursued even after such a need of Pakistan is fulfilled by India. The people and the governments in the region shouldn’t be guided, in any way, by the western countries’ media and debate on Indo-Pak relations. The relations should be independent of the western media narrative on the relations”, Chrungoo said.