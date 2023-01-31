Terror-funding case: Gangster Bhagwanpuria sent to 4-day police remand

Mohali

A Mohali court on Tuesday sent gangster Jagdip Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, to four-day custody of the Punjab Police State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in a terror-funding case.

Bhagwanpuria was brought to Mohali on a production warrant from Bathinda jail. Seeking his remand, the SSOC claimed that they would interrogate Bhagwanpuria to know about his targets and shooters who were assigned the task.

In the court, Punjab Police claimed that Bhagwanpuria and his associates are in touch with their accomplices in Pakistan and also with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) sympathisers. They are planning to target Hindu leaders across the country, especially Punjab, the police told the court.

“We already arrested three of their accomplices whom they have given a target to eliminate a Hindu leader in Mohali and one in Jalandhar. Bhagwanpuria’s remand is crucial to know the whereabouts of shooters,” said a senior police official in the court.

The SSOC had on January 11 booked Bhagwanpuria along with four gangsters who were operating from abroad under Section 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist acts), 18 (conspiracy), 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with relevant sections of Arms Act and Section 120b (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Others booked included Kapurthala native Amritpal Bal, currently residing in the US; Patiala native Pargat Singh, currently residing in England; Amritsar native Dramanjot Singh Kahlon, alias Draman, currently residing in the US and Mohali resident Paramjit Singh Pamma, currently living in England.

The police said the accused have links with the BKI, being run by Pamma, who is also associated with the SFJ. “While Jaggu and Pargat arrange manpower, arms and ammunition, Kahlon and Amritpal are providing financial aid to the terror module,” said a senior police official.

