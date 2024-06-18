Terrorist gunned down in Bandipora

Security forces on Monday gunned down an unidentified terrorist in an encounter with forces in Aragam, Bandipora. Security personnel near the encounter site in Bandipora. (PTI)

The officials said the gunfight ensued after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Aragam village located in the periphery of the Bandipora town based on a specific tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

“Based on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of June 16 and 17 in the general area of Gurihajin, Aragam Bandipora; one terrorist eliminated, operation in progress,” the Chinar Corps wrote on ‘X’.

From the last two months, forces have been receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the forests of Aragam and its adjoining forests. The army had exchanged fire with militants in May, in which two soldiers had sustained injuries. Since then the Rashtriya Rifles unit based in the village have been carrying out specific operations in the forests which in the past had been used by terrorists.

Officials said the operation is still underway and Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of Police are involved. The identity of the terrorist has not been revealed. Sources, however, said the terrorist could be a local.