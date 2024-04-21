Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi

Ahead of second phase Lok Sabha elections that will see Jammu Lok Sabha constituency go to polls on April 26, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout in Reasi district and recovered some arms and ammunition. Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered two detonators, 12 cartridges and IED from the hideout in Reasi. (Source: X)

“Acting on a reliable information regarding presence of a terror hideout in the general area of Dalas Barneli, in Arnas sub division of Reasi district, an operation was launched to sanitise the area,” Reasi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohita Sharma said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

During the search and cordon operation, the police team recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from a hideout in Dalas Barneli area of Arnas.

The recoveries included two detonators, 12 cartridges of an assault rifle, a pull through, a tape recorder IED enabled, a calculator IED enabled, a battery and few connecting wires.

The SSP informed that the search operation was still underway in the area of Arnas and Reasi, adding that police were committed to neutralising any security threats.

On April 13, security forces had busted a terror hideout and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from it in Reasi district.

The terrorist hideout was busted in Lancha area of Mahore from where the security force had recovered two tiffin IEDs with electric detonators, two pistols and 400gm explosive powder.