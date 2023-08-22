IED detected on Jammu-Srinagar highway, destroyed

An improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 2.5 kg planted by terrorists on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Panjgrain area of Nagrota was detected by security forces on Monday. The IED was detected by sniffer dogs at around 11.30 pm.

Security personnel at the Jammu-Srinagar National highway after an improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and defused, on the outskirts of Jammu. (PTI)

The batches of Amarnath pilgrims pass from this stretch.

“After security forces detected the IED, traffic was immediately suspended and a bomb disposal squad was called in,” said a senior police officer.

The IED was later destroyed in a controlled explosion and the traffic movement was restored, he added.

Jammu SSP, Chandan Kohli said, “The suspicious object found at Panjgrain Nagrota was an improvised explosive device (IED).

According to the SSP, the IED was detected around 11.30 pm on Monday.

It was destroyed by the technical team through a controlled mechanism. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

Annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31, on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Since the number of pilgrims has declined, the pilgrims to the cave shrine were being sent from Jammu on alternate days.

On Tuesday, no fresh batch of the pilgrims was sent to the cave shrine.

Following revocation of Article 370, Jammu region has witnessed a spike in terror attacks while situation has improved in Kashmir Valley, an official document of the Jammu and Kashmir Police stayed.

