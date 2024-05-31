Tewari’s campaign smacked of false egoism: Tandon

As campaigning for Lok Sabha election concluded on Thursday, BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon alleged his counterpart Manish Tewari of “hitting below the belt” in his campaign. BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon during a press conference in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Addressing mediapersons, Tandon said Tewari’s campaign smacked of false arrogance and egoism through which he aspired to reflect his “status” more than addressing people’s problems.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tandon said throughout the campaign Tewari had been seeing things in Chandigarh through his coloured glasses, adding that he wished Tewari were more grounded. Tandon further added that his (Tiwari’s) dependence on social media platforms, like X, simply reflected his “shallow understanding of ground reality”.

“Today for sure, I can say that Tewari is the second Kejriwal who eats his words with regrets. There have been a series of examples when Tewari ate his words after putting them on social media as Kejriwal has been doing,” said Tandon.

During the press conference, Tandon also released a charter of 56 achievements of his party in the last 10 years. He said, “While the Congress nominee Manish Tewari has been busy hopping around the constituencies, the BJP, under my watch, focused on progress and development of the city during the period when I also served as the city party president for two consecutive terms.”