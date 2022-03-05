Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Thailand International Golf: Karandeep Kochhar at tied-10th on Day 2
Karandeep Kochhar carried his rich form from last moth into the Thailand International Golf Series to be tied-10th at the halfway stage with a blemish-free four-under 68 in the second round
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Indian golfer Karandeep Kochhar, fresh off a win on the domestic PGTI Tour, on Friday carded a blemish-free four-under 68 in the second round to be tied-10th at the halfway stage of the International Series Thailand in Hua Hin.

Kochhar is still bogey free for the second day running and is the highest-ranked Indian at 11-under and was placed T-10.

Kochhar, who found 16 of the 18 fairways on the first day, was even better on the second with 17 out of 18. However, he was unlucky as many of his putts did not fall or slid past the target.

The next best Indian Honey Baisoya (67-67) was T-17 and Viraj Madappa (65-70) was T-24 in a low-scoring tournament.

