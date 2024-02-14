 The two men behind the farmers’ march - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / The two men behind the farmers’ march

The two men behind the farmers’ march

ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
Feb 14, 2024 10:08 AM IST

The two leaders also spearheaded the two rounds of talks with the central government that ended in a deadlock on Monday.

Post the conclusion of the farm bodies’ protest on the borders of Delhi in 2021 against (repealed) three farm laws, many farm unions saw upheavals and splits leading up to present protests where two groups are at loggerheads over the ways to achieve a common goal. While Samyukt Kisan Morcha comprising Balbir Singh Rajewal head of BKU (Rajewal), Joginer Singh Ugrahan of BKU (Ugrahan) and Prem Singh Bhagu of All-India Kisan Federation, and 36 other bodies have given a call for Bharat Bandh on February 16, the other faction, consisting of 17 farm bodies, has given a call for ‘Delhi Chalo’ leading to pitched battles on the Punjab-Haryana borders throughout the day. Among the faction behind the present march, two persons--Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) convener Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) president Sarwan Singh Pandher have emerged as the brains behind farmers’ mobilisation.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) convener Jagjit Singh Dallewal (left) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) president Sarwan Singh Pandher. PREMIUM
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) convener Jagjit Singh Dallewal (left) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) president Sarwan Singh Pandher.

The two leaders also spearheaded the two rounds of talks with the central government that ended in a deadlock on Monday.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal

The 65 hails from Sadik village in district Faridkot and was elected president for BKU (Sidhupur) seven years ago when its then president Pishora Singh Sidhupur died. Dallewal, a baptised Sikh took over the reins and under him, the farm body’s ideology shifted from left-oriented to one with rightist thought. Dallewal is a postgraduate from Punjabi University and comes from a mediocre farmers’ family. An office bearer in the faction said Dallewal maintains silence on the involvement of Khalistanis and other radicals in the farm protest and is not opposed to the radical thought”. Commenting on the ongoing protest, Dallewal said someone had to make a beginning to revive the farmers’ protest after a gap of more than two years and hoped that others would come in his support.

Sarwan Singh Pandher

The 51-year-old is the president of KMSC which is said to be one of the first farm bodies’ in the Majha belt of the state. It came into existence in 2000. A native of village Pandher in Fatehgarh Churian area in Gurdaspur district, Pandher started mobilising farmers of Majha into farm protests, which in the 1990s was not a common phenomenon in that belt. A graduate, Pandher comes from a small farmers’ family that owns six acres of land. Pandher earlier worked for BKU (Ekta-Ughrahan), a left-leaning organisation which claims to have the largest support base among farmers. But Pandher’s political thought changed to right-oriented and in 2021 KMSC supported the protest march to Red Fort.

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Gurpreet Singh Nibber

    Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On