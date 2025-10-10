THE World Rankings: For 3rd yr in row, PU retains spot in 600-800 bracket

For the third consecutive year, Panjab University (PU) has managed to retain its spot in the 601-800 bracket in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, released on Thursday. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan, has improved its performance, climbing to the 401-500 bracket. PU’s overall score from the 38.2-43.2 bracket last year to 39.0-43.5 bracket this year (HT File)

PU’s overall score from the 38.2-43.2 bracket last year to 39.0-43.5 bracket this year. All universities in the same bracket share the same score and the same ranking. Chitkara University has also been placed in the same bracket (601-800) as PU from the region. Other universities in this bracket include Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka, Aligarh Muslim University, Indian Institute of Technology-Patna and National Institute of Technology, Rourkela.

These rankings are announced on the basis of five parameters which include teaching (learning environment), research environment, research quality, industry engagement and international outlook. PU has improved its score in all of these parameters.

In a statement, PU vice-chancellor, Renu Vig said, “The data clearly highlights PU’s consistent rise across various parameters underlining the university’s enhanced contribution to global research and innovation. The upward trend in Teaching and Research Environment indicators highlights steady progress in academic delivery, research culture, and institutional capacity.”

In the region, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences has the best rank as it is placed in the 401-500 bracket, same as last year. In fact, only Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, with a rank in the 201-250 bracket and Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences in Chennai ranked in the 351-400 bracket did better.

The 2026 edition of THE World University Rankings assessed 2,091 universities from 115 countries.