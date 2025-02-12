Menu Explore
Theft accused dies in custody, Jammu police seek probe

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 12, 2025 10:53 PM IST

The deceased was taken into custody, along with two others on February 4, and booked under FIR number 344/2024 at Bahu Forte police station for stealing household items, including a fridge, LED and gas cylinder

A man arrested in connection with a theft case died at a hospital in Jammu on late Tuesday after complaining of chest pain while in police custody, said officials.

The police official said the deceased had a history of drug addiction and had undergone treatment at a de-addiction centre according to his mother. (Getty image)
The police official said the deceased had a history of drug addiction and had undergone treatment at a de-addiction centre according to his mother. (Getty image)

The deceased was taken into custody, along with two others on February 4, and booked under FIR number 344/2024 at Bahu Forte police station for stealing household items, including a fridge, LED and gas cylinder.

“He was on police remand and was lodged in the lockup of Bahu Fort police station. On Tuesday, he complained of chest and abdomen pain. He was immediately shifted to district police hospital in Jammu and his was family informed,” an official said.

Later, he was referred to GMC Jammu at 4 pm for treatment but during the course of treatment he collapsed at 9.30 pm. The police official said the deceased had a history of drug addiction and had undergone treatment at a de-addiction centre according to his mother.

“A request for magisterial inquiry has been raised by Jammu district police office and an intimation sent to NHRC regarding the incident as per provision of law,” he added. A post-mortem examination has been ordered by a medical board.

