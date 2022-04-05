There can be no ‘compromise’ with a dead man: Punjab and Haryana High Court
: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday ruled that a compromise between a person accused of abetment of suicide and family members of the deceased can’t be permitted as there can be no “compromise” with a dead man.
The high court dismissed a plea from a woman from Hoshiarpur, who had approached the court seeking quashing of a criminal case against her on the basis of a compromise with his husband’s family after he committed suicide.
The bench of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill observed that an offence under Section 306 IPC (abetment to suicide) is alleged to have been committed which is a heinous offence. “...it is not just... (deceased’s) family who would be the aggrieved, but the offence is broadly committed against the deceased himself. There can be no compromise with the dead man,” the bench recorded, adding that the FIR cannot be quashed on the basis of a compromise.
The FIR in question was registered in June 2021 under Model Town police station of the district by the father of the deceased who stated that his son’s wife would unnecessarily doubt him for having illicit relations outside their marriage on account of which they often used to quarrel.
She also provoked her side of family members against his son. In June 2021, she left the house for her parental home. The complainant’s son contacted his in-laws and requested to meet his wife, but to no avail due to which he became upset and later committed suicide.
The court further added that even if the case is taken up on merits, the allegations of raising false accusations against the character of the deceased by the wife that he was having illicit relations and subsequent quarrels with him on the said grounds would prima-facie attract an offence of abetment to commit suicide.
“Even the relatives had also played a part in the same in as much as they had also been troubling the deceased. There are sufficient allegations in the FIR to constitute the offences. No ground for quashing of FIR either on basis of compromise or even on merits is made out,” the bench said.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
