These six years have scripted chapters of progress, devp in J&K: Tarun Chugh

BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday came down heavily on National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi saying that for them the interest of Pakistan was more important than national concerns. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh (File)

“For them Pakistan’s interests are more important than the national concerns,” said Chugh.

“It’s a dangerous cocktail of appeasement and political delusion which indicates that the Gupkar gang and the Congress again want to set J&K on fire,” Chugh said adding that the Abdullahs and Gandhis cannot accept the growth and development in J&K which has been envisioned by the Modi government.

Chugh said, “Six years after the abrogation of Article 370 has scripted a new chapter of progress and development in J&K during which many milestones were touched, including the Jammu-Srinagar train.

Responding to Farooq Abdullah’s comment that militancy will only end when India improves ties with Pakistan, Chugh said: “India’s national security doesn’t depend on any foreign country’s goodwill and mercy. It depends on political will — and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has shown that with surgical strikes, the Balakot air strike and most recently, Operation Sindoor.”

“When Farooq Abdullah undermines India’s military efforts and Rahul Gandhi refuses to acknowledge Operation Sindoor, the question arises — why does pain hit INDI alliance leaders every time Pakistan suffers?,” he further said.

Chugh slammed the current J&K government, saying it has failed on every front. “The Abdullah-led regime has dozens of departments, a full cabinet — yet not a single manifesto promise has been fulfilled. They blame the LG, who only oversees law & order, while the real power lies with the cabinet.”

“The Abdullahs, Muftis, and Gandhis need to decide whether they stand with the nation or echo the voice of its enemies,” Chugh added.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and state secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Pawan Sharma said that 5th August marks the real independence for the people of Jammu & Kashmir, as it was on this day in 2019 that the shackles of Article 370 and 35A were removed, paving the way for true integration, equality, development, and dignity for all.

August 5 marks a pivotal day when J&K was freed from prolonged isolation, autocratic governance, bias, and divisive politics, he said.

“True democracy was restored on August 5. For the first time, people in all parts of J&K – be it the Gujjar-Bakarwal community, refugees from West Pakistan, Valmiki Samaj, or the women who had been denied their rights – were given their constitutional due. This is the day when every citizen of J&K became an equal citizen of India in spirit and in law,” said Sharma.

BJP SC Morcha of J&K UT marked the 6th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 with great enthusiasm, at its head quarter in Trikuta Nagar, paying tribute to PM Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership. Morcha President Dharminder Kumar said that the bold decision has brought J&K closer to the rest of India, ensuring a brighter future for its residents.