Thief who struck at 3 houses in Mohali lands in police net

Cracking the cases of three home break-in incidents in Phase 10, Mohali, on the intervening night of May 11-12, police arrested a Panipat native, and recovered gold and silver jewellery worth ₹8 lakh and ₹1.20 lakh in cash from his possession. The accused in the custody of police in Mohali. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kataria, alias Sanjay Kumar, from Panipat, Haryana.

On May 12, the police filed a first information report (FIR) under Sections 457 (house-trespass or house-breaking) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a theft complaint lodged by three residents of Phase 10.

The complaint reported theft of gold and silver jewellery, and cash from their residences. After investigating and reviewing CCTV footage, the police identified a suspect from Phase 10 and took him into custody on May 19. During interrogation, he confessed to robbing three houses and said he had hidden the stolen items near the Sectors 49 and 50 signal lights behind the bushes under the mud, said police.

Police presented the accused before the court and obtained four days of police remand to conduct further investigation into the case.