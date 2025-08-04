Thieves decamp with 920gm gold, 2.3L from a house in Sangrur village

Unidentified burglars took away approximately 92 tolas (920 gm) of gold and ₹2.35 lakh in cash from a house in Namol village of Sangrur district in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. The house owner, Bhola Singh, said he suffered an approximate loss of ₹1.3 crore. Bhola Singh, his wife, daughter-in-law and granddaughter were asleep during the incident. His two sons and a cousin, who own some of the stolen belongings, are currently abroad.

Villagers said the thieves barged into the victim's house from the rooftop of an adjacent under-construction house and scoured almirahs in a storeroom and two bedrooms.

Station house officer Vinod Kumar said, “An investigation is underway. CCTV footage and fingerprints are being examined. We will arrest the culprits soon.”

Ramandeep Singh of the village, nephew of Bhola Singh, reported that the family discovered the theft on Sunday morning.

Village sarpanch Babu Singh confirmed that the theft occurred August 2-3 night.