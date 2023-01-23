Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Thieves decamp with cash, jewellery from Panchkula house

Thieves decamp with cash, jewellery from Panchkula house

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 23, 2023 12:52 AM IST

The incident took place after the owners left the house at 2.15 pm in Sector 9, Panchkula, on Sunday. On returning, they informed the police after finding their house ransacked. They said thieves entered the house after breaking the back door and decamped with cash and jewellery.

Thieves broke into a house in Sector 9, Panchkula, on Sunday and decamped with cash and jewellery. The incident took place after the owners left the house at 2.15 pm on Sunday. On returning, they informed the police after finding their house ransacked. (Sant Arora/ HT)
Thieves broke into a house in Sector 9, Panchkula, on Sunday and decamped with cash and jewellery. The incident took place after the owners left the house at 2.15 pm on Sunday. On returning, they informed the police after finding their house ransacked. (Sant Arora/ HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Thieves broke into a house in Sector 9, Panchkula, on Sunday and decamped with cash and jewellery.

The incident took place after the owners left the house at 2.15 pm on Sunday. On returning, they informed the police after finding their house ransacked. They said thieves entered the house after breaking the back door.

The police said the family in their complaint had stated that three gold rings besides cash had been stolen from their house. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out