Thieves decamp with cash, jewellery from Panchkula house

Thieves broke into a house in Sector 9, Panchkula, on Sunday and decamped with cash and jewellery.

The incident took place after the owners left the house at 2.15 pm on Sunday. On returning, they informed the police after finding their house ransacked. They said thieves entered the house after breaking the back door.

The police said the family in their complaint had stated that three gold rings besides cash had been stolen from their house. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.