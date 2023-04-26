Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Thieves break into HCS officer’s house in Panchkula, guzzle liquor before fleeing

Thieves break into HCS officer's house in Panchkula, guzzle liquor before fleeing

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 26, 2023 01:28 AM IST

Thieves broke into the government accommodation of an HCS officer in Sector 6, Panchkula, and made off with valuables

An HCS officer was in for a shock after thieves broke into his government accommodation in Sector 6 and made off with valuables.

Panchkula police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-7 police station and launched a probe. (iStock)
But before fleeing, the accused took their time to savour the officer’s liquor collection.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by Anup Kumar, working as a clerk in the Haryana Public Service Commission, Sector 4.

He said on Tuesday night, thieves jumped over the main gate, broke into the house and ransacked everything. They took away three silver coins among other valuables and also consumed liquor.

Police have registered a case under Sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-7 police station and launched a probe.

