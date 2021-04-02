Third phase of vaccination: 43,000 get first jab across J&K

As India began the third phase of its Covid-19 vaccination drive on Thursday by inoculating people above 45 years of age, 43,364 people received their first jab at 1,066 centres across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Financial commissioner (health) Atal Dulloo said, “The response on the first day was very good. As people in 45 to 60 age bracket mostly belong to the working class, we are considering providing them with flexible timings as 10 am to 4pm may not work for them.”

On any specific targets to be achieved, Dulloo said, “J&K does not have any specific targets to achieve. Those coming with their Aadhaar cards are being administered the Covidshield vaccine.”

Director general, family welfare, Dr Saleem ur Rehman said, “On the last working day we had vaccinated 26,000 people. Today, we registered a jump of around 14,000.”

Dr Saleem said there were neither any bottlenecks on the first day nor was there any apprehension among the people. In Kashmir, 21,168 people were administered the first jab of the Covishield vaccine while 22,196 people received their first shot in Jammu.