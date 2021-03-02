IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Third vaccination round: 556 jabbed in Chandigarh on Day 1
Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the first to get the jab at the dispensary in Sector 7, where only five people turned up. (HT Photo)
Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the first to get the jab at the dispensary in Sector 7, where only five people turned up. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Third vaccination round: 556 jabbed in Chandigarh on Day 1

At 106, maximum number of people were inoculated at a vaccination centre in Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:30 AM IST

As many as 556 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Chandigarh as the nationwide drive entered the third phase on Monday.

Among the two priority groups, senior citizens (above the age of 60 years) were seen more enthusiastic as 493 of them were inoculated as compared to just 63 people with comorbidities in the age group of 45-60.

Private hospitals, which had only five sites, inoculated 256 persons, while at 10 government vaccination centres, 300 people received the jab.

At 106, maximum number of people were inoculated at a vaccination centre in Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the first to get the jab at the dispensary in Sector 7, where only five people turned up.

Other prominent people who got the shot in Chandigarh were Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Prakash, former Punjab chief secretary Sarvesh Kaushal, former UT home secretary Krishan Mohan, former Punjab director general of police (DGP) NPS Aulakh, former Uttar Pradesh DGP Harmol Singh Gill and former Rajasthan DGP Amarjot Singh.

Teething problems on Co-WIN portal

Due to hiccups in the online registration portal Co-WIN, senior citizens had to wait for more time for their turn, but the process got smoother as the day progressed, said officials. Registration for comorbid groups was also stopped for some time, as it takes more time for them to register on the portal.

At the civil hospital in Sector 45, people were seen waiting for more than three hours for the jab. A senior official said the staffers were not able to verify appointments that were pre-booked, and thus the appointments had to be cancelled and booked again at the sites, leading to delays. “The issues with on-site bookings were resolved, but those with online appointments remain,” said the official, wishing not to be named.

“At 9am, when the portal was launched, it took more time for registration The initial hiccups were anticipated. However, in the afternoon, the registration numbers picked up. Many people reported at the sites in the afternoon, and we received a good response,” said Dr VK Nagpal, joint director, UT health department.

Dr Manjeet Singh, district immunisation officer, said: “People can go for both online and on-spot registration. It is advisable to check the portal once. The footfall is less at the Manimajra site; so people can go there as well.”

More private hospitals roped in

“The five private hospitals that have participated in the vaccination drive also saw a good turnout of beneficiaries, who at most of the places availed the facility of on-spot registration,” an official statement said.

“The response was better than expected. There seems to be no hesitancy,” said Dr Neeraj Kumar of Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44.

HS Sehgal, nodal officer for vaccination at Healing Hospital, Sector 34, said they are receiving a number of queries through phone calls, and arrangements are being made as per instructions from the authorities.

The other three private hospitals where vaccination took place were Dharam Hospital, Sector 15, and Santokh Hospital and Landmark Hospital in Sector 38.

Dr Amandeep Kang, director, UT health department, said: “The authorities have fixed a minimum load of 200 inoculations per day at government sites and 100 at private sites. The number can be increased if more response is received.”

She said four new private sites will be open for registration from Tuesday: Eden Critical Care Centre, Industrial Area; Kare Partner Heart Centre and Mukat Hospital in Sector 34; and CHD City Hospital, Sector 8C.

The government vaccination sites have been created at GMCH, Sector 32; GMSH, Sector 16; PGIMER; Civil Hospitals in Sector 45 and Manimajra; Health and Wellness Centre, Sector 49; and ESI Hospital, Ram Darbar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the first to get the jab at the dispensary in Sector 7, where only five people turned up. (HT Photo)
Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the first to get the jab at the dispensary in Sector 7, where only five people turned up. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Third vaccination round: 556 jabbed in Chandigarh on Day 1

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:30 AM IST
At 106, maximum number of people were inoculated at a vaccination centre in Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former medical superintendent of PGIMS, Rohtak, Dr Ashok Chauhan, getting a jab of the anti-Covid vaccine. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Former medical superintendent of PGIMS, Rohtak, Dr Ashok Chauhan, getting a jab of the anti-Covid vaccine. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
chandigarh news

Surge in Covid cases in Haryana continues even as positivity rate dips

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:47 PM IST
For a third successive week, coronavirus infections in Haryana continued to surge, recording an increase of 370 more cases last week as compared to the week before
READ FULL STORY
Close
State home minister Anil Vij had last week triggered controversy by writing to additional chief secretary (home) to send a panel of officers to the UPSC to be considered for the next DGP despite the fact that incumbent Manoj Yadava has over four years of service left. (HT PHOTO)
State home minister Anil Vij had last week triggered controversy by writing to additional chief secretary (home) to send a panel of officers to the UPSC to be considered for the next DGP despite the fact that incumbent Manoj Yadava has over four years of service left. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Tenure row: No plans to replace DGP, can continue till he retires, says Khattar

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Anil Vij, a straightforward man, speaks his mind; have known him since 90s and know about his temperament; we will clear the air over the matter when we sit together,” says the CM
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing the House, the Punjab Governor said, "My government is fully alive to the concerns of the farmers in the State as they are the pivot of the state's economy. We will not let the farmers and the farm workers suffer in any manner."(Twitter/@vpsbadnore)
Addressing the House, the Punjab Governor said, "My government is fully alive to the concerns of the farmers in the State as they are the pivot of the state's economy. We will not let the farmers and the farm workers suffer in any manner."(Twitter/@vpsbadnore)
chandigarh news

Punjab governor says farm laws don't address farmers' stagnating income problem

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal, criticised Governor V P Singh Badnore for not sending for the President’s consideration the Bills passed by the state Assembly last year to "counter" the three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Customers outside the State Bank of India’s branch at Bazaar Number 4 in Abohar on Monday after the building was sealed on the local municipal corporation’s orders for default on paying rent. (HT Photo)
Customers outside the State Bank of India’s branch at Bazaar Number 4 in Abohar on Monday after the building was sealed on the local municipal corporation’s orders for default on paying rent. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

SBI’s oldest branch in Punjab shut for not paying rent to Abohar Municipal Corporation

By Vishal Joshi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Municipal corporation seals bank branch for unauthorised occupation of its property since 1982, leaving customers, staff in a quandary
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and (right) suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal. (HT Photo)
Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and (right) suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

HC grants anticipatory bail to former Punjab DGP Saini, ex-IG Umranangal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The two moved the high court after their bail pleas were dismissed by the sessions court in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkumar Gupta, the spokesperson of former Union minister Venod Sharma’s Haryana Janchetna Party, in Ambala. (HT file photo)
Rajkumar Gupta, the spokesperson of former Union minister Venod Sharma’s Haryana Janchetna Party, in Ambala. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana Janchetna Party spokesman held in drug case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Delhi Police team arrest Rajkumar Gupta in Ambala after an accused in opium smuggling case named him
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine to Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Dr. Yash Garg, in the presence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij in this file picture from February 4. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker administers a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine to Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Dr. Yash Garg, in the presence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij in this file picture from February 4. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
chandigarh news

Haryana minister Vij says don’t need vaccine now. Explains his reason

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • The Haryana minister said that PM after taking the vaccine has proven himself to be a ‘true hero’ and thanked him for addressing the issues around vaccine scepticism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aam Aadmi Party MLAs riding cycles as they head to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday to protest the fuel price hike. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Aam Aadmi Party MLAs riding cycles as they head to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday to protest the fuel price hike. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab budget session begins on note of protest

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:15 PM IST
SAD MLAs tear copies of governor’s address against the ruling Congress’s failure to keep its 2017 poll promises, while AAP members headed to the Vidhan Sabha on cycles to protest fuel price hike
READ FULL STORY
Close
In one of the cases, the accused was a relative of the victim and had come to their house along with his family. (HT photo)
In one of the cases, the accused was a relative of the victim and had come to their house along with his family. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

2 minors among 3 raped in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Three incidents of rape, including two of minors, were reported in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts on Sunday in which the accused are yet to be arrested
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victims, in their early 20s, were on a bike. (HT Photo)
The victims, in their early 20s, were on a bike. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Speeding SUV kills two Chandigarh University students

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The two were going to Kharar when a Toyota Fortuner rammed into their bike near the Phase-7 traffic junction in Mohali
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders
Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders
chandigarh news

Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:03 AM IST
A property dealer based in Mohali’s Mundi Kharar has been arrested for extorting imported liquor worth around 2 lakh from traders in Chandigarh after posing as the private secretary or assistant of the Punjab governor
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh, India, June 04 : new Garbage collection vehicles at Sarangpur village Chandigarh, on Tuesday, June 04, 2019 Photo by Karun Sharma/Hindustan Times
Chandigarh, India, June 04 : new Garbage collection vehicles at Sarangpur village Chandigarh, on Tuesday, June 04, 2019 Photo by Karun Sharma/Hindustan Times
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC to extend garbage collection to 12 more sectors

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Shelving its plan to start city-wide door-to-door garbage collection from March 1, the municipal corporation will, for now, extend it to just 12 southern sectors
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccination will take place at more than 50 government and private hospitals in the region. (HT File Photo)
Vaccination will take place at more than 50 government and private hospitals in the region. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Health depts geared up for next vax phase in Chandigarh tricity

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Only on-site registrations to take place on first day; Co-WIN portal for online registrations to go live too
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%
Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%
chandigarh news

Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:44 AM IST
After a slow start, more cops are coming forward to get a jab in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP