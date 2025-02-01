This Budget is for poor, youth, farmers: CM Saini hails Union Budget

Describing the budget as a strong foundation for a Viksit Bharat, Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted that it will further empower youth, poor, women, and farmers. He said that Haryana will receive substantial benefits from the Union Budget’s proposals and assured that the state government will effectively implement the schemes Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday so that every citizen is directly benefited by these initiatives. Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)

Saini said kisan credit card loan limit increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh, and 100 districts with low agricultural productivity to be prioritised under the Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, will benefit Haryana also.

Special attention for low agri production districts: Agri minister

Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana said the 2025-26 budget will bring significant relief to the farmers of Haryana. He said several districts in the state face low agricultural production, and these areas will now receive special attention under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana.

He said the increased loan limit of the kisan credit card will provide much-needed economic support to Haryana’s small and medium farmers.

“Haryana government, in collaboration with the Central government, will ensure the successful implementation of these schemes so that farmers can reap the maximum benefits, helping Haryana become an ideal state in the agricultural sector,” Rana said adding that the decision to restart three closed urea plants in eastern India will ensure an increased supply of urea, enabling timely access to fertilisers for farmers. In addition, a new urea plant with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes will be established in Namrup, Assam, marking another step toward a self-reliant India.

Cancer centres important to improving care for patients: Health minister Arti Rao

Meanwhile, health minister Arti Singh Rao said “Day-Care Cancer Centres” in district hospitals, will be a significant step in improving cancer care, enabling patients, especially those from rural areas, to receive affordable and timely treatment without the need to travel long distances.

Welcoming the exemption of several life-saving drugs and medicines from customs duty in the budget, Rao said that 36 life-saving drugs and medicines have been exempted from customs duty, while six drugs will fall under the 5% duty category. This move will make critical treatments for diseases such as cancer, rare disorders, and serious chronic conditions more affordable for patients, she said.