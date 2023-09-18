This Ganpati, enjoy tradition with a twist

As Ganapati is here, tricity-based home bakers and cloud kitchens have bulk orders of modaks, laddoos, chaklis, shrikhand, and more to complete. For this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, food entrepreneurs say devotees are going the extra mile to please the elephant lord (Photos: Instagram and Shutterstock)

From modaks with chocolate, fruit puree, or dry fruit filling to those made with gluten-free flour or ragi dough, one of the biggest trends this year is the demand for unique modak varieties.

From fusion flavours to innovative presentations, these bhog options are redefining tradition with a pinch of creativity.

Modak mania

The humble modak, steamed or fried, is the centrepiece of Ganesh Chaturthi feasting. However, this year, it’s not just about the classic jaggery-coconut filling. Food entrepreneurs are pushing the envelope with flavours that range from chocolate, fruit pulp and dry fruits to rose petals, Oreos and paneer.

Neha Singh, a home baker, says: “I wanted to blend tradition with modern tastes. My chocolate and Oreos modak are a hit among kids, and the raspberry-jowar sugar-free modaks have become an easy choice for fitness enthusiasts.”

“I’ve been making modaks for around 20 years, but have never seen such a huge demand in the city for unique varieties,” said cloud kitchen chef Geeta Deshmukh, adding, “This year, I’ve had orders for modaks with everything from red velvet fillings to strawberry puree.”

“We are getting a lot of orders for ragi or sooji modaks, and gluten-free or sugar-free modaks,” says Shweta Jain, of Sweet Bakes. “People with dietary restrictions want to be able to enjoy Ganapati, and we’re happy to provide them with such options.”

Laddoo with a twist

Laddoos are also getting a makeover this Ganpati. From red velvet or brownie laddoos to pistachio-cardamom or guava-passion fruit fusion laddoos, the options are endless.

“Fusion laddoos are a hit this year. The appeal lies not only in their delectable taste but also in their Instagram-worthy presentation,” says Shantanu Mitra, a sweetmaker in the city.

Suman Joshi, a cloud kitchen chef, adds, “People want to savour the essence of tradition, but they also want something that looks spectacular in their festive selfies. It’s all about the ‘wow’ factor.”

Crunchy Chaklis

Chaklis are no longer just about the traditional flavours. Savoury enthusiasts are embracing exciting variations like truffle oil chakli, peri peri chakli, cheesy jalapeño chakli and almond flour chakli. The crunch and the innovation are creating a storm in the snack world.

Shreya Godbole, a home chef, says, “I experimented with the flavours for my friends and family, and the response was overwhelming. These chaklis have now become my canvas.”

Shrikhand Sensations

Shrikhand, city-based food enthusiasts say, is also evolving into a canvas for artistic expression. Exquisite rose-beetroot shrikhand and jamun shrikhand that delight both the palate and the eye are the top choices this year.

Rajesh Kumar, a cloud kitchen owner, says, “The younger generation is looking for innovation, and that’s what we’re serving. We are offering customisable shrikhand where customers can choose the flavour.”

Beetroot Coconut Modak

INGREDIENTS

1 beetroot, 1 1/2 cup sugar, 2 cups grated coconut, 3 tbsp ghee, 1/2 tbsp cardamom powder, 3 tbsp milk powder, 1/2 cup milk

METHOD

Peel the beetroot and boil it for 10mins. Let it cool and grate it.

Put a pan on heat, add ghee and put in the grated coconut and beetroot. Stir well and let it fry for 5mins. Add milk powder, sugar, milk and stir well.

The mixture will start leaving water. Stir it for another 10mins to make it a little dry. Add cardamom powder and mix well.

Take the pan off the heat. Let the mixture cool down. Take modak moulds and apply a little ghee to them. Put small portions of the mixture in it. Unmould the modaks and enjoy.

By chef Geeta Deshmukh