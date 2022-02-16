Those dissatisfied with delimitation proposals can lodge their objections: Sinha

After the draft report prepared by the delimitation commission received widespread flak from political parties, including the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said “delimitation commission was constituted via a law passed by the Parliament” and “those not satisfied with the proposals can lodge their objections.”

Sinha said, “I have said it earlier that ECI is a constitutional institution and the parliament has made delimitation act and it works according to that law”.

“Constitution guarantees freedom to all the citizens and those not satisfied with panel’s proposals should lodge their reservations. And, if associate members have any objections to the draft report, they can also lodge their reservations. Subsequently, it will come in public domain and then if common people feel that they have some objections, they can also register them. This is the beauty of democracy,” he said.

On Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asking for proof from the BJP government over surgical strikes carried out by the Army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2019 post February 14 Pulwama attack, the LG said, “I think that there is no question or doubt on our security forces. The way our forces have worked in the past 70 to 75 years, the entire country is proud of them .. they deserves all applause”, he said, adding that he “prayed to God for good sense to prevail upon those doubting the security forces of the nation.”

