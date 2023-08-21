Those opposing land to landless responsible for 50,000 killings in Jammu and Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the people who are opposing land to landless people in J&K were responsible for killing of 40,000 to 50,000 people in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj Moreshwar Patil launch the 'Meri Panchayat App' during the inauguration of the three-day national workshop on 'Panchayat with Good Governance', at SKICC in Srinagar on Monday. (PTI)

Though Sinha didn’t name any political party, leaders of two big regional political parties, the National Conference and the PDP, had questioned the scheme for landless people that was introduced recently in the UT.

In his inaugural address session of a three-day national workshop on ‘Panchayat with good governance’ in Srinagar, Sinha said that the government as per 2011 Census decided to allot free land to landless people in the UT under the PMAY Scheme but unfortunately, some people didn’t like that and started spreading baseless news about the scheme that outsiders are being provided land under the scheme.

“The DDC chairmen, BDC chairperson of all districts and panchayat members are also present here. You can point out whether single house or case where house has been allotted to any outsider in your area. These are all foolish rumors,” he added.

Sinha said the people who are issuing statements on this were responsible for the deaths of 40,000 to 50,000 innocent people here. “The street violence in J&K has become history. This is a change witnessed here. And nobody can issue diktat for closing shops and schools. Restaurants are open till late in the night and young boys and girls can be seen playing music on the banks of the river Jhelum.”

“In order to meet the housing needs of the poor, we have taken a concrete initiative to provide land to landless and a pucca house,” he said.

However, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said, “Our workers in thousands have become victims of guns, grenades and mines. The LG has come here recently and will go after some time. We have been here and have opposed guns from the very beginning.” Omar said that those people who have shown wrong path to people of J&K are responsible for the killings.

Sinha welcomed the representatives of panchayats, stakeholders and domain experts from across the country to Jammu & Kashmir and said the deliberations on exemplary strategies, convergent actions and best practices aligned with localisation of sustainable development goals over the three days will make the governance at panchayat level more effective and efficient. “Sustainable development goals can be achieved through transforming the villages and making them aatmanirbhar. It is our firm resolve to make the PRIs empowered, stronger and ensure their increased participation in development initiatives,” the LG said, adding that the government is making endeavours to transform panchayats into the centres of economic activities and prosperity.