Three arrested in Jind for harassing junior engineer, hurling casteist slur
Three persons, including Jind’s district town planner, have been arrested for mentally harassing a junior engineer (JE) and hurling casteist slur, officials said.
JE Naveen Kumar of the district town planner’s office, in a complaint sent to the Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Commission, alleged that DTP Arvind Dhul, office assistant Amit Malik and retired employee Krishna Chandra pressured him to indulge in corrupt practices.
Kumar further alleged that when he refused to do so, they used casteist abuses against him. Not only this, they also started mentally torturing him. Kumar claimed that he was also assaulted in Narwana.
On May 27, on the orders of the SC/ST Commission, the Civil Lines Police Station registered a case against Dhul, Malik and Chandra for threatening JE Kumar and under the SC/ST Act.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravi said that on Tuesday, the three, including DTP Dhul, were arrested and produced in a local court from where they have been sent to judicial custody.
-
Contact tracing ramped up in Himachal as positivity rate touches 8.5%
With Himachal Pradesh's positivity rate jumping to 8.5% over the last month, the government has ramped up contact tracing to arrest the virus' spread. There were 41 active cases in the state in the first week of June, however, they now stand at 1,580. On Wednesday, too, the state clocked in 358 fresh infections. Kangra has nine clusters, Mandi has two, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Una and Shimla have one each.
-
Panipat man kills wife with spade after she object to his drinking habit
A 46-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband after she objected to his drinking habit, in Dhansoli village of Panipat. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Babita Rani. Her son, Prince Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said that his father, Major Singh, is an alcoholic and used to thrash his mother whenever she stopped him from drinking.
-
NC calls Amarnath ‘cloudburst’ administrative failure, demands probe
Calling the loss of 16 lives in the Amarnath 'cloudburst' an administrative failure, the National Conference on Wednesday demanded a probe into the matter.
-
‘Delhi-based gang helped Moosewala killing suspect get a forged passport’
About a month before Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was murdered, one of the alleged key conspirators Sachin Thapan Bishnoi got a passport issued in Delhi, using forged documents and fled the country, Delhi Police said on Wednesday while announcing the arrest of five people who helped Thapan and some other criminals get passports on fake papers. Officers said Thapan got the passport issued in the name of a man from Sangam Vihar.
-
Bury differences, contest polls as cohesive unit: AICC to J&K leaders
Days after Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir offered to resign as party president, the Congress high command met party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on Wednesday. While Mir's lobby had called his resignation a “routine affair” before reshuffle in party structure, it was learnt that he was asked to pave way for a new president in the strife-ridden J&K unit.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics