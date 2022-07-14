Three arrested in Jind for harassing junior engineer, hurling casteist slur

Three persons, including Jind’s district town planner, have been arrested for mentally harassing a junior engineer (JE) and hurling casteist slur, officials said.

JE Naveen Kumar of the district town planner’s office, in a complaint sent to the Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Commission, alleged that DTP Arvind Dhul, office assistant Amit Malik and retired employee Krishna Chandra pressured him to indulge in corrupt practices.

Kumar further alleged that when he refused to do so, they used casteist abuses against him. Not only this, they also started mentally torturing him. Kumar claimed that he was also assaulted in Narwana.

On May 27, on the orders of the SC/ST Commission, the Civil Lines Police Station registered a case against Dhul, Malik and Chandra for threatening JE Kumar and under the SC/ST Act.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravi said that on Tuesday, the three, including DTP Dhul, were arrested and produced in a local court from where they have been sent to judicial custody.