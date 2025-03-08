Three BKI-backed terror operatives held, four pistols seized in Jalandhar

The counter-intelligence wing of Punjab Police arrested three operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) backed terror module, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday. Police teams have recovered four pistols, including two sophisticated weapons, a .30-bore PX5 Storm (Beretta) pistol and 9MM Glock pistol and two country-made pistols— .30-bore and .32-bore— along with four magazines and 22 cartridges from their possession

Those arrested have been identified as Jagroop Singh, a resident of Naushehra Kalan in Amritsar, Sukhjit Singh, a resident of village Mirzapur in Kapurthala and Navpreet Singh alias Nav, a resident of Fatehabad village in Tarn Taran, police officials said.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the module was being handled by USA-based gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Nawanshahria, who is a close aide of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and was working in connivance with him. Probe has also revealed that gangster Nawanshahria, with the help of his Greece-based associate Laadi Bakapuria, was motivating youth to carry out anti-national activities in the state,” he added.

The DGP said that further investigations are underway to trace backwards and forward linkages in this case to dismantle the whole network.

Sharing more details, AIG CI-Jalandhar Navjot Singh Mahal said that following a tip-off, police teams apprehended Jagroop and Sukhjit along with weapons while they were waiting for their other associate in a car near the underbridge at Suriya Enclave in Jalandhar.

“Following the disclosures of arrested accused, Navpreet was arrested later,” he added.

The AIG said that the accused Jagroop is a habitual criminal, and earlier, he had been sentenced to a three-year imprisonment in a murder case in Amritsar. A case has been registered under Sections 113(1) and 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 25 (1B) (A) of the Arms Act at Police Station, State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.