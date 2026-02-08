Three booked after Shahi Imam attacked with bricks in Ludhiana

The Shahi Imam of Punjab, along with the office manager of Jama Masjid, Jail Road, and another man, were allegedly attacked with bricks by three men following a dispute over shops located within the mosque premises. The complainant said that on February 1, when the Shahi Imam arrived at the mosque, the accused reached the spot and began abusing them. (HT Photo)

The Division Number 2 police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation. The accused have been identified as Ubed Ur Rehman, a resident of Brown Road, and his sons Atiq Ur Rehman and Mohammad Ahmad.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of Mohammad Mujahid, office in-charge of Jama Masjid, Jail Road. According to the complaint, renovation work of the mosque is currently underway and the Shahi Imam, Maulana Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi, has been personally supervising the project.

The complainant added that on February 1, when the Shahi Imam arrived at the mosque, the accused reached the spot and began abusing them. The situation escalated when the accused allegedly attacked the Shahi Imam with a brick. When Mujahid and another aide, Shah Nawaz, attempted to intervene, they too were assaulted.

Following the incident, locals gathered at the spot, after which the accused fled. The police were later informed and a formal complaint was lodged.

Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh, SHO of police station Division Number 2, said several commercial shops exist within the mosque premises, over which the accused are claiming ownership. He added that the dispute surfaced after renovation of the entire premises began.

The SHO said efforts were made to resolve the matter through a compromise, but talks failed, following which an FIR was registered. The accused have been booked under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 332(c) (house trespass), 3(5) (common intention), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.