Three booked for murder bid on Ludhiana police constable, his cousin

Published on Oct 29, 2022 10:24 PM IST

Constable Sukhwinder Singh, a constable posted at Police Lines, is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition has been termed serious by doctors

Three residents of Haul village have been booked for attempting to kill a policeman and his cousin following an old rivalry, Khanna police said on Saturday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three residents of Haul village have been booked for attempting to kill a policeman and his cousin following an old rivalry, Khanna police said on Saturday.

One of them has been arrested, while other two are out of police net.

Victim Sukhwinder Singh, a constable posted at Police Lines, is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition has been termed serious by doctors. His cousin Satwinder Singh is stable.

The Sadar police have registered an FIR against the trio identified as Gurpinder Singh alias Sabby, his brother Avtar Singh and his son Sukhchain Singh. Avtar has been arrested.

Complainant Satwinder said his cousin Sukhwinder had asked him to meet at a grocery store in their village.

“Around 9pm, when I left my house on a bike for the grocery store, I saw the accused, who were carrying a sword, had surrounded my cousin’s SUV near his residence. When he came out, the accused attacked him with a sword and when I tried to save him, they assaulted me too,” he told the police.

“After people started gathering, the accused fled from the spot,” Satwinder added.

Khanna deputy superintendent of police William Jeji said one of the accused was also injured in the incident and admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

A case under sections 341, 307, 324, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station of Khanna.

