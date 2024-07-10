Three charred to death in Kurukshetra accident

Three people died, while one was seriously injured when their car caught fire after allegedly hitting a truck near Pehowa town of Kurukshetra district, police said on Tuesday. Officials said that the accident occurred on Monday night when as Gaurav, 20, and Aditya, 21, both residents of Rothak and Nitesh, 18, of Sonepat died. (iStock)

Officials said that the accident occurred on Monday night when as Gaurav, 20, and Aditya, 21, both residents of Rothak and Nitesh, 18, of Sonepat died, while Ashish, of Jhajjar received injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Their friend Vinod Kumar, who was following them in their own vehicle, said that they all were travelling to Mussoorie district in Uttrakhand and the accident took place near Sandholi village on NH-152D.

Kumar told the police the truck bearing Dausa, Rajasthan registration number applied breaks in between the road and Gaurav, who was driving the car, hit the truck from behind and it caught fire.

Police said that the truck driver fled the spot, leaving behind his truck and a case was registered against him under Sections 125 (A), 281 and 106 of the BNS at Pehowa police station.