Three children hurt in shell explosion near encounter site in Heff Shirmal
The children were at the encounter site fiddling with things when a shell exploded, injuring them, said an official of Shopian police
Srinagar: Three children were injured when a shell left behind at an encounter site in Shopian exploded on Tuesday, police said.
They said that the three children in the age group of 12-14 years were roaming around the site of yesterday’s encounter at Heff Shirmal in Shopian where a militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces on Monday.
“The children were at the encounter site fiddling with things when a shell exploded, injuring them,” said an official of Shopian police.
He said that the children were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to last reports, all three are said to be stable, he said.
“We have repeatedly urged people to tread cautiously near the encounter sites, till they are cleared of explosives,” he said.
The encounter on Monday started when a joint search party of police, army and CRPF approached the suspected spot, the militant started firing indiscriminately.
Dead militant a local: Cops
Srinagar: The militant killed in an encounter on Monday evening in Heff Shirmal has been identified as a local. An Army man was also injured in the operation, officials said.
Police said the operation that began yesterday was called off today after a proper search operation in the village.
Police spokesman said that yesterday at about 1400 hours, acting on specific information generated by police regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Heff Shirmal area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (44RR) and CRPF (178Bn) in the village.
“During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter. In the initial exchange of fire, an Army Jawan received gunshot injuries and was evacuated to hospital for treatment of his injuries,” the spokesman said, adding that one local terrorist identified as Aqib Ahmad Paul, son of Drawani Shopian linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.
“As per police records, the deceased was a categorized terrorist and involved in terror crime cases including attacks on police and the security forces. Arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials of the proscribed terror outfit LeT were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. A case was registered, and an investigation is ongoing”
Traffic diversion trail run begins at Chandni chowk
Trial runs of the traffic diversion plans created by National Highways Authority of India and Pune district administration began at Chandni chowk on Tuesday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police department stopped all vehicular movement going towards the old bridge and the new flyway bridge-from Mulshi to Bavdhan was opened for public use. The work on demolition of the bridge is underway.
Mumbai’s very own art gallery inside kaali peelis
Mumbai They may kick up a fuss before agreeing to ply you home tonight. But Mumbai's taxis are going places. They're the subject of a unique photo exhibition all the way in Vevey, Switzerland. It's street photography with a twist. Each image is taken inside one of Mumbai's iconic kaalipeei taxis. I've been taking taxis in Mumbai for decades, and, like most Mumbaiites, I was aware that our kaalipeelis were decorated on the inside.
Pet bytes: LMC gets more than 100 plaints every month over tiffs between neighbours
LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is getting over 100 complaints every month over tiffs between neighbours due to pets. Around 16 such cases have been filed in various police stations of the city during the last six months, said chief veterinary officer of the civic body, Dr Abhinav Varma. More cases were reported during the lockdown, when people were spending almost all their time at home.
Court’s ruling in Gyanvapi mosque case supports BJP narrative, claims PDP chief
JAMMU: Following the verdict by the Varanasi court in the Gyanvapi mosque case, the former chief minister and People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed regrets that courts themselves were not adhering to their rulings and “India may become Vishwa Guru in dismantling mosques under the BJP rule'.“ In this context, parliament also passed an act but now courts are not following their ruling,” she told reporters here.
₹9.6 lakh cash recovered from Alwar man in Ramban
JAMMU: Police have detained a man and recovered ₹9.6 lakh from his possession in the Chanderkote area of Ramban district, said officials on Tuesday. “During checking of vehicles at a check post, a police party intercepted a grey coloured WagonR bearing (JK01-K-0732) which was subjected to thorough checking. During checking, cash amounting to ₹9,60,000 was recovered from the bag of Radhe Syam, a resident of Vivekananda Nagar in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.“
