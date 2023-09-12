Three dead, one missing as car plunges into canal in Sonepat

Three persons were killed and one went missing after a car plunged into Western Yamuna canal link in Sonepat’s Kakroi village on Monday, police said. Three persons were killed and one went missing after a car plunged into Western Yamuna canal link in Sonepat’s Kakroi village on Monday, police said. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Arvind, 38, Sukhwinder, 19, and Naveen, all residents of Delhi. Their friend, Vikram, was also travelling with them but could not be traced and is believed to have been swept away in the strong current.

According to police, the car in which group was travelling in was going at a high speed and hit a railing before plunging into the canal.

“The villagers informed Sonepat Sadar police station after which cops reached near the site. A crane was called to fish out the car from which the bodies of three persons were recovered. The bodies have been sent to Sonepat civil hospital for post-mortem examination,” an official spokesperson of Sonepat police said.

Sonepat Sadar police station in-charge Karamjeet Singh said the car bore a Delhi registration number.

“Five persons from Delhi came for dinner at Murthal on Sunday night. On Monday, they went to meet their friend at Bathgaun village and when they were returning, they left their friend Surender after a verbal spat. When they reached near Kakroi village, their car hit a railing and plunged into canal,” said police.

