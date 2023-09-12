News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three dead, one missing as car plunges into canal in Sonepat

Three dead, one missing as car plunges into canal in Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Sep 12, 2023 01:00 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Arvind, 38, Sukhwinder, 19, and Naveen, all residents of Delhi. Their friend, Vikram, was also travelling with them but could not be traced and is believed to have been swept away in the strong current.

Three persons were killed and one went missing after a car plunged into Western Yamuna canal link in Sonepat’s Kakroi village on Monday, police said.

Three persons were killed and one went missing after a car plunged into Western Yamuna canal link in Sonepat’s Kakroi village on Monday, police said. (HT File)
Three persons were killed and one went missing after a car plunged into Western Yamuna canal link in Sonepat’s Kakroi village on Monday, police said. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Arvind, 38, Sukhwinder, 19, and Naveen, all residents of Delhi. Their friend, Vikram, was also travelling with them but could not be traced and is believed to have been swept away in the strong current.

According to police, the car in which group was travelling in was going at a high speed and hit a railing before plunging into the canal.

“The villagers informed Sonepat Sadar police station after which cops reached near the site. A crane was called to fish out the car from which the bodies of three persons were recovered. The bodies have been sent to Sonepat civil hospital for post-mortem examination,” an official spokesperson of Sonepat police said.

Sonepat Sadar police station in-charge Karamjeet Singh said the car bore a Delhi registration number.

“Five persons from Delhi came for dinner at Murthal on Sunday night. On Monday, they went to meet their friend at Bathgaun village and when they were returning, they left their friend Surender after a verbal spat. When they reached near Kakroi village, their car hit a railing and plunged into canal,” said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out