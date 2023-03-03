Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three Dubai returnees allege financial exploitation

Three Dubai returnees allege financial exploitation

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Mar 03, 2023 09:27 PM IST

Three women, who returned from UAE, alleged financial exploitation and mental torture at the hands of their employers on Friday.

Addressing the press conference, the three women said that they went to Dubai on a tourist visa and paid around 50,000 to 1 lakh.

The three women said that they went to Dubai on a tourist visa and paid around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
The three women said that they went to Dubai on a tourist visa and paid around 50,000 to 1 lakh. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

“The agent was from Delhi, who assured us that our tourist visa will be converted into a work permit. We were also promised that we will be paid 35,000 for a respectable job,” said Charanjit Kaur, who hails from Amritsar.

Another victim Sandeep Kaur alleged that after landing, the agents forced them to work as house helps, and their passports were also taken.

“We were not paid salaries for months and held captive. We were not allowed to move out. We somehow managed to procure our passports after contacting a Phillaur-based NGO, which provided us with financial help and other logistics,” she said.

