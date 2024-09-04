Three held after 4 months for killing friend over 2,000 in Patiala

Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly killing their friend four months ago by throwing him into the Bhakra canal over a debt of ₹2,000. A missing case of Manish Kumar, 25, who hailed from the same town, was filed on April 3, 2024, police said.

The accused, all aged between 20-25years, have been identified as Satnam Singh, Jagjeet Singh, and Amritpal Singh, are all residents of Samana town in Punjab’s Patiala district.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Neha Aggarwal revealed that after months of investigation Manish was murdered on the day he went missing. “Manish had a telephonic conversation with the accused before his murder. We have now added charges of murder to the existing FIR,” the DSP said.

“One of the accused had lent ₹2,000 to Manish. On the day of the incident, they called him near the Bhakra canal and asked him to return the money. When Manish refused to repay, the three overpowered him and threw him into the canal.”

Satnam Singh, one of the accused, confessed to the crime after he was produced in a court on Tuesday. “We asked our friend to return the money, but when he refused, we threw him into the Bhakra canal,” the accused said.

Despite efforts, the body of the deceased has not been recovered. “Divers have been deployed, but finding the body after such a long time is not feasible,” the DSP said, adding that efforts to find the body are still on.