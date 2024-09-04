 Three held after 4 months for killing friend over ₹2,000 in Patiala - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three held after 4 months for killing friend over 2,000 in Patiala

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Sep 04, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly killing their friend four months ago by throwing him into the Bhakra canal over a debt of ₹2,000

Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly killing their friend four months ago by throwing him into the Bhakra canal over a debt of 2,000.

A missing case of Manish Kumar, 25, who hailed from the same town, was filed on April 3, 2024, police said.
A missing case of Manish Kumar, 25, who hailed from the same town, was filed on April 3, 2024, police said.

The accused, all aged between 20-25years, have been identified as Satnam Singh, Jagjeet Singh, and Amritpal Singh, are all residents of Samana town in Punjab’s Patiala district.

A missing case of Manish Kumar, 25, who hailed from the same town, was filed on April 3, 2024, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Neha Aggarwal revealed that after months of investigation Manish was murdered on the day he went missing. “Manish had a telephonic conversation with the accused before his murder. We have now added charges of murder to the existing FIR,” the DSP said.

“One of the accused had lent 2,000 to Manish. On the day of the incident, they called him near the Bhakra canal and asked him to return the money. When Manish refused to repay, the three overpowered him and threw him into the canal.”

Satnam Singh, one of the accused, confessed to the crime after he was produced in a court on Tuesday. “We asked our friend to return the money, but when he refused, we threw him into the Bhakra canal,” the accused said.

Despite efforts, the body of the deceased has not been recovered. “Divers have been deployed, but finding the body after such a long time is not feasible,” the DSP said, adding that efforts to find the body are still on.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On