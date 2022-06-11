Three held for mobile phone theft in Chandigarh
Police arrested three persons on Friday for stealing mobile phones from an Activa parked outside a swimming pool in Sector 29.
The accused, Mohammad Zahid alias Sonu, 25, and Nihal Gautam, 20, both residents of Mauli complex in Mauli Jagran and Mukesh, 19, of Manimajra, were arrested arrested after the complaint of Akash resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, who reported four mobile phones and a wrist watch stolen from inside the trunk of his Activa parked outside the swimming pool in Sector 29.
Mohammad Zahid works at a chemist shop in Manimajra, while Nihal Gautam works as a helmet vendor in Sector 21 market. Mukesh is unemployed.
The accused were arrested from the near jungle area in Dariya village and four stolen mobile phones along with the wrist watch were recovered from them.
A case in this regard had been registered on May 13, 2022, under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics