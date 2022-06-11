Three held for mobile phone theft in Chandigarh

Police arrested three persons on Friday for stealing mobile phones from an Activa parked outside a swimming pool in Sector 29.

The accused, Mohammad Zahid alias Sonu, 25, and Nihal Gautam, 20, both residents of Mauli complex in Mauli Jagran and Mukesh, 19, of Manimajra, were arrested arrested after the complaint of Akash resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, who reported four mobile phones and a wrist watch stolen from inside the trunk of his Activa parked outside the swimming pool in Sector 29.

Mohammad Zahid works at a chemist shop in Manimajra, while Nihal Gautam works as a helmet vendor in Sector 21 market. Mukesh is unemployed.

The accused were arrested from the near jungle area in Dariya village and four stolen mobile phones along with the wrist watch were recovered from them.

A case in this regard had been registered on May 13, 2022, under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.