Three held for robbing man of phone, bag near Chandigarh’s ISBT-43

Police have arrested three youths for allegedly robbing an Uttar Pradesh (UP) native on April 27.

The complainant, Chhote Lal, a resident of Narkhera village, Bareilly district, UP, had hailed an auto from ISBT, Sector 43, with the three accused already in it. The auto driver, however, dropped all four near the Sector 43 roundabout after a dispute over the fare.

As Lal walked away, the three accused followed him and snatched his phone. Two of the accused attacked him and took away his bag which contained his debit card and PIN. They later withdrew ₹1,02,000 from his bank account.

The victim contacted the police and a case under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

During investigation, police looked at the bank statement of the victim and were able to trace a ₹60,000 expenditure to a mobile shop in Zirakpur, where the three accused had purchased three mobile phones.

This further led them to the accused, Sunil Paswan, 23, Madan Paswan, 23, and Rahul Kumar, 24, all natives of Bihar, who are currently living in Dera Bassi.

With their arrest, police recovered the stolen mobile and ₹5,000 cash. The three mobile phones that they had purchased and ₹70,000 have yet to be recovered.

Police said the accused frequently visited Chandigarh by bus and targeted fellow commuters. All three were presented in court on Sunday and sent to a two-day police remand.