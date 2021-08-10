Three held for Zirakpur robbery, three still at large

With the arrest of three persons, the Zirakpur police have solved a robbery case where four armed men had robbed cash and jewellery worth ₹15 lakh after holding a mother-son duo and their maid hostage at swordpoint at Sharma Estate in Lohgarh on July 22.

Those arrested were identified as Captain Oram Kapil, 29, Naseem Ahmed, 31, and Javed Ahmed, 30, all residents of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said, “There were six persons involved in the robbery. The three arrested confessed to committing the crime. We are hopeful of arresting the other three and recovering the jewellery from them.”

The SSP said that the main accused, Kapil, worked as a carpenter at the victims’ house four years back and was aware that the owner works in a bank and always keeps cash at home.

Station house officer Onkar Singh Brar said, “We have recovered a car and a motorcycle used in the crime. During the incident, two accused were in the car and the rest were on bikes.”

All three were produced before a court, from where they were sent to three-day police remand, he said, adding that they were arrested on a tip-off from informers.

On July 22, at 11.30am, four-armed men had entered the house of one Jaydev Goyal, who retired as deputy general manager from Union Bank and is currently working as an assistant manager at Muthoot Finance in Sector 35, Chandigarh.

The incident happened when Goyal was not at home. His wife, Naresh Rani, 60, told the police that she, her son, Kapil Goyal, 40, and their maid were home when the accused had struck. Holding a sword against Kapil’s neck, they had demanded all the cash and jewellery in the house. The robbers had then tied them all up and proceeded to rummage the house for more valuables.

After holding the trio hostage for an hour, they had decamped with the valuables.

Three Ropar men held for robbing car at gunpoint

Zirakpur police have arrested three men for robbing a car and ₹25,000 at gunpoint from Vijay Kumar, resident of Sector 66, Mohali, at Aerocity Road on June 24.

The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh, 24, Jaswinder Singh, 32, and Gurpreet Singh, 23, all residents of Rupnagar. All three of them are unemployed, police said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said they have recovered the Toyota Etios car they robbed and gun used by them and all three have admitted to committing the crime.

Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Onkar Singh Brar said the trio was produced in court, which sent them to three days in police remand.

Kumar owns a shop in Mohali and is opening a new store at the City Centre on Aerocity road. He was in Zirakpur on the night of June 24 and while he was returning to Mohali, he parked his car on the roadside to relieve himself. When he returned, two men pulled out pistols and told him to sit inside the car. The robbers turned off his cellphone and asked him to drive towards the airport. The duo threatened him and took ₹25,000. They later took him towards Morinda side and dumped him on the road before fleeing with his car.