Three killed in road mishaps in Mohali

Road accidents snuffed out three lives in Mohali district on Wednesday.

Police said the first accident took place around 4.30 am, when a speeding car toppled thrice after ramming into a tree and the boundary wall of Silvi Park in Phase 10.

Its driver, Simranjit Singh, 22, a resident of Delhi, was killed on the spot after his head got crushed behind the wheel.

Investigators said Singh worked at a cafe in Phase 10 Mohali and lived in a rented accommodation in Phase 11.

Investigating officer Sandeep Singh said the youth was driving the Maruti Swift Dzire at breakneck speed and lost control that led to the accident. The car belongs to his friend, a cab driver, who had arrived at his cafe for a coffee. Singh had taken the car to buy cold drinks from Phase 11.

His body has been kept at the mortuary of the Phase-6 civil hospital till his family members arrive.

38-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Later in the day, 38-year-old Saudama Kumar was killed after a tipper truck hit the pick-up truck that he was riding on the New Chandigarh-Baddi road.

His colleague Suveel Kumar told the police that they worked for a gas agency in Ram Darbar and were on duty when the mishap took place. He said after the accident, the tipper truck fled from the spot. Police said Saudama and Suveel were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where the former died due to his injuries, whereas Suveel remains under treatment.

Crane claims teen’s life

In another hit-and-run accident, a 19-year-old cyclist died after being hit by a forklift crane in Lalru. The victim, Santosh Kumar, worked at a local factory as a welder.

His elder brother Raj Kumar, who was riding pillion on the cycle, told the police that they were heading to work around 12.15 pm when the crane hit them. Santosh was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police have booked the unidentified drivers of the tipper truck and forklift crane in both accidents and launched a probe to arrest them.