Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three LeT militants killed in gunfight with forces in Pulwama
chandigarh news

Three LeT militants killed in gunfight with forces in Pulwama

Police officials said the encounter started at the Pahoo area of Pulwama when a joint party of security forces cordoned off the area in the afternoon after getting information about the presence of the militants.
Security personnel stand guard near the encounter site in Pahoo area in Pulwama on Sunday. (ANI)
Security personnel stand guard near the encounter site in Pahoo area in Pulwama on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 01:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Jammu division.

Police officials said the encounter started at the Pahoo area of Pulwama when a joint party of security forces cordoned off the area in the afternoon after getting information about the presence of the militants.

The gunfight went on for a couple of hours during which three LeT militants were killed.

Inspector general of police, Vijay Kumar identified one of the militants as Arif Hazar who was involved in the killings of two policemen and a shopkeeper.

“Arif Hazar alias Rehan, deputy of LeT’s top commander (Basit), was killed in Pulwama encounter. He was involved in killings of police inspector Parvez in front of a mosque, sub-inspector Arshid and a mobile shop owner in downtown. Several FIRs are registered against him in Srinagar city,” Kumar said in a tweet

Later, a police spokesperson identified the other two as Abu Huzaifa alias Haqqani (a Pakistani terrorist) and Natish Wani alias Haider, a resident of Khanyar, Srinagar.

As per local reports, Natish Wani, a teenager, had gone missing on April 16 and his family made multiple appeals for his return.

A police spokesperson said that all the slain militants were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases.

“Pertinently, the slain terrorist Arif Hazar was a categorised terrorist, active since March 2021 and involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police and civilians. He was also involved in grenade attacks on police patrolling party at Safakadal and joint naka party at Rainawari. Moreover, he along with his associates. was also involved in an attack on BJP leader’s residence at Aribagh, Nowgam Srinagar. In this terror attack, a police personnel Rameez Raja attained martyrdom and his service rifle was also snatched. He was also involved in attack on two outside labourers at Suthsoo Kalan area of Nowgam on April 22, 2022,” the spokesman added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Farm experts and progressive farmers in Punjab see hope in the emerging trend as the low-cost input mustard crop is instrumental in conserving water. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

    Rabi diversification pays dividends to farmers as mustard prices at all-time high in Punjab

    After diversifying to mustard crop (about 44% jump) in the 2021-22 rabi season, enterprising farmers are now reaping profit by selling the produce for up to 7,000 per quintal, 28% higher than this year's minimum support price and an all-time high for the crop in Punjab. In the last kharif or summer crop season, Nachatar Singh, 31, from Bathinda's Naruana village suffered losses after his cotton fields were infested by pink bollworm.

  • Paramilitary personnel deployed at a site where an encounter took place between security forces and militants, at the Mirhama area, in Kulgam on Saturday. (ANI)

    2 JeM militants killed in Kulgam encounter were active since 2018

    Jammu and Kashmir police have identified the two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday. According to a police spokesman, the forces resumed searches at Mirhama Kulgam in the wee hours of Sunday, after briefly suspending it during night hours, and retrieved the dead bodies of the slain militants. “Besides, they were also instrumental in recruitment gullible youth into the terror folds,” the official said.

  • The Jammu and Kashmir administration said the labour and employment department has prepared a comparative statement of minimum wages prevalent in other states and UTs of the country. (HT File/Representational image)

    Jammu and Kashmir daily wagers get 33% hike

    Daily wagers working in various government departments of Jammu and Kashmir have got a 33% hike for the next three months, officials said. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the hike in minimum wages of daily wagers, including casual labourers, in all government departments from existing 225 a day to 300 a day as an interim measure till the minimum wage rates are revised by the labour and employment department.

  • International kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal, who was killed at Nakodar on March 14.

    Gangster wanted in Punjab kabaddi player’s murder held in Delhi

    New Delhi : A special cell team arrested one person, identified as Vikas, who was absconding after committing the murder of local Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad in 2019 and had recently killed international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal at Nakodar on March 14, said Delhi police on Sunday. Vikas @ Malhey was carrying a reward of 50,000 and was wanted in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

  • Senior CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami on Sunday said the party has been reiterating the removal of the controversial AFSPA since long from both Jammu and Kashmir and North East. (HT Photo)

    ‘Better late than never’, CPI(M) urges Centre for repeal of AFSPA

    Senior CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami on Sunday demanded immediate repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Jammu and Kashmir, a day after defence minister Rajnath Singh said that all three wings of the armed forces are in favour of removal of the act from the region. Tarigami said the party has been reiterating the removal of the controversial AFSPA since long from both Jammu and Kashmir and North East.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out