Three LeT militants killed in gunfight with forces in Pulwama
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Jammu division.
Police officials said the encounter started at the Pahoo area of Pulwama when a joint party of security forces cordoned off the area in the afternoon after getting information about the presence of the militants.
The gunfight went on for a couple of hours during which three LeT militants were killed.
Inspector general of police, Vijay Kumar identified one of the militants as Arif Hazar who was involved in the killings of two policemen and a shopkeeper.
“Arif Hazar alias Rehan, deputy of LeT’s top commander (Basit), was killed in Pulwama encounter. He was involved in killings of police inspector Parvez in front of a mosque, sub-inspector Arshid and a mobile shop owner in downtown. Several FIRs are registered against him in Srinagar city,” Kumar said in a tweet
Later, a police spokesperson identified the other two as Abu Huzaifa alias Haqqani (a Pakistani terrorist) and Natish Wani alias Haider, a resident of Khanyar, Srinagar.
As per local reports, Natish Wani, a teenager, had gone missing on April 16 and his family made multiple appeals for his return.
A police spokesperson said that all the slain militants were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases.
“Pertinently, the slain terrorist Arif Hazar was a categorised terrorist, active since March 2021 and involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police and civilians. He was also involved in grenade attacks on police patrolling party at Safakadal and joint naka party at Rainawari. Moreover, he along with his associates. was also involved in an attack on BJP leader’s residence at Aribagh, Nowgam Srinagar. In this terror attack, a police personnel Rameez Raja attained martyrdom and his service rifle was also snatched. He was also involved in attack on two outside labourers at Suthsoo Kalan area of Nowgam on April 22, 2022,” the spokesman added.
Rabi diversification pays dividends to farmers as mustard prices at all-time high in Punjab
After diversifying to mustard crop (about 44% jump) in the 2021-22 rabi season, enterprising farmers are now reaping profit by selling the produce for up to ₹7,000 per quintal, 28% higher than this year's minimum support price and an all-time high for the crop in Punjab. In the last kharif or summer crop season, Nachatar Singh, 31, from Bathinda's Naruana village suffered losses after his cotton fields were infested by pink bollworm.
2 JeM militants killed in Kulgam encounter were active since 2018
Jammu and Kashmir police have identified the two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday. According to a police spokesman, the forces resumed searches at Mirhama Kulgam in the wee hours of Sunday, after briefly suspending it during night hours, and retrieved the dead bodies of the slain militants. “Besides, they were also instrumental in recruitment gullible youth into the terror folds,” the official said.
Jammu and Kashmir daily wagers get 33% hike
Daily wagers working in various government departments of Jammu and Kashmir have got a 33% hike for the next three months, officials said. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the hike in minimum wages of daily wagers, including casual labourers, in all government departments from existing ₹225 a day to ₹300 a day as an interim measure till the minimum wage rates are revised by the labour and employment department.
Gangster wanted in Punjab kabaddi player’s murder held in Delhi
New Delhi : A special cell team arrested one person, identified as Vikas, who was absconding after committing the murder of local Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad in 2019 and had recently killed international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal at Nakodar on March 14, said Delhi police on Sunday. Vikas @ Malhey was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 and was wanted in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
‘Better late than never’, CPI(M) urges Centre for repeal of AFSPA
Senior CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami on Sunday demanded immediate repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Jammu and Kashmir, a day after defence minister Rajnath Singh said that all three wings of the armed forces are in favour of removal of the act from the region. Tarigami said the party has been reiterating the removal of the controversial AFSPA since long from both Jammu and Kashmir and North East.
