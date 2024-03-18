Three miscreants snatch car from businessman, second incident in 3 days in Ludhiana

In yet another incident of vehicle snatching, three motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a car from a businessman in Sarpanch Colony, police said on Monday. It is second such incident in the past three days; earlier, four miscreants had robbed a couple of their car near Kochar Market Chowk. (HT File Photo)

While escaping, the accused left their bike at the spot. The police have seized the bike, which they could have been stolen to execute the crime.

It is second such incident in the past three days. Earlier, four miscreants had robbed a couple of their car near Kochar Market Chowk. Two back-to-back carjackings incidents near elections sent the police in a tizzy.

The Sadar police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on the complaint of Aklesh Kumar, 32, a resident of Block-D, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandra road.

Aklesh said that he runs a business of flex printing. On March 15, he was returning home in his Hyundai i20 car after seeing his friend Kuldeep Gupta. Meanwhile, three miscreants came there on a bike. The accused signaled him to slide down the windowpane on the pretext of enquiring about an address.

“As I stopped the car, one of the miscreants walked towards me. The accused put his hand inside the window and pulled out the key. The miscreants flashed a sharp- edged weapon and threatened me to step out of the car and I did the same out of fear,” the victim said.

“The accused sat in the car and drove away leaving their bike on the spot. I raised an alarm and informed the police immediately,” he added.

He added that the car also contained some cash, 4 debit cards, 3 credit cards and other documents.

Inspector Harshveer Singh, SHO at Sadar police station, said that the police recovered the bike that the accused had left at the spot. The police have contacted the regional transport office for the details of the bike.

A case under sections 379 B (2) (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or resistant in order to the committing of snatching), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Sadar Police station.

The inspector added that the police are investigating to find if the same gang was involved in the carjacking reported at Kochar Market Chowk.

Police announce cash reward on info of carjacking accused

The accused involved in robbing a couple of a car near Kochar Market were captured in the CCTVs installed near the spot. The police released the pictures of the suspect and announced a cash reward on the information. According to the police, they will conceal the name and identification of the informers.