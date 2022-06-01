Three mobile phones recovered from inmates in Ferozepur Central Jail

With the involvement of jailed gangsters in heinous crimes coming to the fore following the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moose Wala, on Sunday, a search was conducted in the Ferozepur Central Jail that led to the recovery of three mobile phones on Tuesday night.

In his complaint to the police, Sukhjinder Singh, the assistant superintendent of the jail, said that during a special search of cell number 1 of block 2, a mobile phone along with sim card was recovered from gangster Gurjinder Singh, alias Ginda, of Mehandpur village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

“When cell number 7 of the block was searched, another mobile phone along with sim card was recovered from gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Jalandhar. In the meantime, cell number 5 of block 4 was also searched and a smart phone along with a sim card was recovered from gangster Taranjit Singh, alias Dhanna, of Lakhanpal village in Gurdaspur district,” he said.

A case was registered under Section 52-A of Prison Act and investigation is on to ascertain the source of supply of phones to inmates.

430 phones seized from jail in 16 months

The recovery of mobile phones from the Ferozepur jail has become routine with 430 seized from inmates over the past 16 months.

In 2021, 300 mobile phones were recovered, while in the past five months, more than 130 cell phones had been seized.

The main reason behind the easy access of mobile phones to inmates is the jail’s location. The prison is surrounded by a thickly populated area. There have been several instances of packets with prohibited articles, including mobiles and intoxicant items, being thrown into the premises from outside, say sources.

With the passage of time, commercial and residential complexes have come up around the jail, posing a security threat.